Manchester United midfielder Donny Van de Beek is on course to join Everton on loan after an agreements were reached from both the club and player’s ends, per a report.

The Dutchman, 24, has struggled to make any discernible impact since moving to Old Trafford in 2020. Neither Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Ralf Rangnick have seen fit to offer Van de Beek significant minutes on the pitch.

And with his aspirations of playing for his country at the Qatar World Cup later this year labouring, Van de Beek was widely reported to be seeking a way out this month.

United have played hardball with their loan exits this window. Anthony Martial’s switch to Sevilla was only agreed after the Spanish side agreed to pay 100 percent of his salary. Furthermore, Sevilla were wrangled into paying a hefty loan fee on top.

A similar story has prevented Jesse Lingard’s proposed loan to Newcastle thus far. What’s more, United have demanded the Magpies sign up to a £12m survival bonus.

Interest in Van de Beek emerged from Everton, Crystal Palace and Valencia. But whether any potential suitor would agree to United’s demands remained unclear.

But according to the Athletic, Everton have bitten the bullet and have reached an agreement with Man Utd.

Van de Beek says yes to Everton

They report the agreement between the two clubs over a six-month loan stint was reached on Saturday. Van de Beek was then given the final say, and agreed to join the Toffees today (Sunday).

Everton will pay the entirety of Van de Beek’s salary as part of the move. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano later confirmed a loan fee is present in the move, though did not state the amount.

Everton were interested in a loan capture last summer, though a deal ultimately failed to materialise.

The Athletic confirm Everton’s long-standing interest, and note Van de Beek’s potential arrival was discussed with their managerial candidates.

On that front, it is former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard who is the frontrunner to succeed Rafael Benitez.

As such, Lampard must presumably have okayed Van de Beek’s arrival, and the midfielder will give Lampard a much needed burst of creativity, if and when he takes charge.

Man City deal leaves Man Utd vulnerable

Meanwhile, River Plate’s president has confirmed Man City have pipped Man Utd to a Julian Alvarez transfer in a move that could prompt a Red Devils exit, per reports.

Reports last week revealed City were closing in on the signature of River Plate striker and Man Utd target, Julian Alvarez.

The 21-year-old plays primarily at centre-forward and produced a stellar campaign in 2021. The Argentina international bagged 24 goals and 15 assists across 46 matches in all competitions. That sparked City’s interest and a €18.5m (£15.5m) transfer was lodged.

Now, according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, that move is now a ‘done deal’. A five-year contract will be signed, though Alvarez will remain on loan at River Plate until July.

Alvarez had been a transfer target for Man Utd, though Ralf Rangnick’s side have now missed out. And in another blow, the Daily Express report River Plate could now target Edinson Cavani in the summer.

Interest from South America has been rampant, most notably from Corinthians and Boca Juniors. However, the Express state River Plate are now sounding out Cavani as their Alvarez replacement in July.

For his part, Cavani is deemed open to returning to South America when his contract concludes in the summer. He was on board with returning to the continent last summer before a fresh United contract offer turned his head. Though if he does return to South America, a massive pay-cut will be required.

