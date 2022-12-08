Louis Van Gaal responds to Di Maria ‘worst manager I’ve played under’ during Man Utd nightmare jibe

Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal has played down his row with Angel di Maria after the Argentina star labelled him the ‘worst manager’ he has ever worked under.

The Dutch take on Argentina in a World Cup quarter-final on Friday where van Gaal and Di Maria will come across each other again following their acrimonious time together at Manchester United.

The Red Devils splashed out £60million to sign Di Maria from Real Madrid in 2014, with Van Gaal in charge at the time.

Despite making a dazzling start to life at Old Trafford things soon turned sour and Di Maria was offloaded to PSG just a year later.

And speaking about this time at United to TyC Sports back in 2021, Di Maria said: “My problem at Manchester was the coach.

“Van Gaal was the worst of my career. I would score, assist, and the next day he would show me my misplaced passes.

“He displaced me from one day to the other, he didn’t like players being more than him.”

Van Gaal feels sad for Di Maria

Van Gaal was asked about Di Maria’s comments at a press conference on Thursday, sat alongside another former Red Devils star who struggled in Memphis Depay ahead of Friday’s huge showdown.

“He’s one of the few players with this opinion,’ van Gaal said of di Maria. “I’m really sorry about this and I find it sad he said this.

“Memphis had to deal with it too at Manchester, and now we kiss each other on the mouth.”

Depay, who also played under van Gaal at Old Trafford, was left in hysterics by this manager’s comments.

The winners will of the Netherlands v Argentina clash will face either Brazil or Croatia in the semi-finals next week.

