Manchester United interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has backed one of Erik ten Hag’s last signings, Manuel Ugarte, as he told people to “be careful with early conclusions” on the midfielder.

Ten Hag made 21 signings during his time as United boss. Some of them have been less well received than others, given some poor returns in a United shirt.

Since moving to the club in the summer in a £50million move, Ugarte is yet to show why Ten Hag spent all summer going after him, with little opportunity given to play.

But after the manager’s sacking, interim boss Van Nistelrooy has detailed how good of a signing he thinks the midfielder is, with people urged not to write him off too early.

“You should be careful with early conclusions on Manuel Ugarte, he’s a great signing,” he said.

“Manu is very good player. He has very specific qualities in midfield, getting in between players to recover balls to get us in attacking positions.”

Ugarte happy with Amorim arrival

And though Ten Hag spent a long time attempting to secure the signing of Ugarte, he might well be better suited to playing under new boss Ruben Amorim.

The midfielder played under United’s new boss at Sporting CP, and it’s suggested he will be ‘rubbing his hands’ at the chance to play in his side once again.

It’s believed he could soon return to the ‘top one per cent’ of midfielders in Europe.

Man Utd round-up: Amorim warning issued

It has been reported that Amorim is looking to bring a number of his current Sporting CP players with him to United.

The latest report suggested that he wants £70million centre-back Ousmane Diomande.

That came after sources told TEAMtalk that Amorim wants Goncalo Inacio, Marcus Edwards and Pedro Goncalves to join him at Old Trafford.

But the club have been warned not to have a repeat of Ten Hag signing all the players he wanted, with the club needing to put their foot down more with Amorim.

More players who have not played under him before are also being courted, including Chris Rigg, who Sunderland want to keep at the club, and Jamal Musiala, who is being courted by a number of European giants.

Ugarte to thrive

TEAMtalk has looked into which United players could thrive following the hire of Amorim.

Ugarte has already said previously that he learned a lot from him, and that’s one of the reasons it’s seen as a good thing for the midfielder.

