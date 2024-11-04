Van Nistelrooy issues clear message on Man Utd future, with ‘focus’ switching amid managerial stint

Manchester United interim manager Ruud van Nisterlooy has made clear his desire to stay at the club, with his “focus” solely there despite the fact he was “looking to manage” before returning and has got that wish.

Van Nistelrooy has overseen two United games in the wake of Erik ten Hag’s sacking. The manager was given his marching orders on October 28, with the Red Devils 14th in the table.

Ahead of United appointing their next manager, Ruben Amorim, Van Nistelrooy has been given his chance to manage United – which will continue until November 11 – just a few months after joining the club’s coaching staff.

Though he was in management prior to joining as an assistant, and reveals his desire was to continue on that path, Van Nistelrooy now feels staying put at Old Trafford is where he is best served.

“Before I came to United I was looking to manage, no doubt about that. When United came in with this opportunity, for me, it was a fantastic opportunity,” he told Premier League Productions.

“I wanted to be here and I put that [management ambitions] aside. For me, that was a deliberate decision to come here and help out. I just want to stay and do the same thing and, for me, that’s my focus for the moment.”

Amorim told to push Van Nistelrooy out

But new manager Amorim is bringing his own coaching staff through the door with him, and former Premier League striker Troy Deeney feels he should push Van Nistelrooy out when he steps into the building to take over.

“Don’t keep Ruud on. You want to clear the decks once you are there, with only your people around you. Only then can you figure out what the problems are – and how to solve them,” he said.

But with the current interim coach under contract as an assistant for all of next season after this one, Amorim may have no choice in the matter.

He will, however, have somebody who knows what it’s like to win with the club with him, given Van Nistelrooy won a Premier League title, a League Cup and an FA Cup as a player at United.

Man Utd round-up: Amorim ready to mould United

Once he steps through the door, it seems Amorim already has an idea of how he wants his squad to look.

TEAMtalk understands that he has asked United to work on the signings of Goncalo Inacio, Marcus Edwards and Pedro Goncalves, all of which currently play under him at Sporting CP.

He has also been linked with the signing of centre-back Ousmane Diomande, who will cost £70million if United are to get him.

United’s board, though, have been warned to keep Amorim on a short leash when it comes to signings, as they don’t want a repeat of what happened with Erik ten Hag signing players familiar to him, who may not have been up to scratch.

Van Nistelrooy recent United timeline

Things have moved fast for Van Nistelrooy since being named United’s assistant coach in the summer.

July 11 – Van Nistelrooy joins United as part of Ten Hag’s coaching staff.

October 28 – Ten Hag is sacked with United 14th in the Premier League, leading to Van Nistelrooy being named interim manager.

October 30 – Van Nistelrooy takes charge of his first United game, where they thrash Leicester 5-2 in the League Cup.

November 3 – United draw their first Premier League game under Van Nistelrooy, holding fourth-placed Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.