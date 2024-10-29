Van Nistelrooy savagely told he’s helped Man Utd become ‘worse’, as Ratcliffe told to ‘get a proper manager’

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been criticised for failing to help Erik ten Hag turn results around at Manchester United after he was named as the club’s interim manager.

Ten Hag managed to keep his job over the last international break, but a 1-1 draw with Fenerbahce and a controversial 2-1 defeat to West Ham United saw the Man Utd hierarchy swing the axe. On Monday, the Red Devils announced that Ten Hag had been sacked, sparking plenty of speculation about possible replacements.

Man Utd admire managers such as Xavi, Thomas Frank, Graham Potter and Eddie Howe, though they have decided to chase Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim as their No 1 target.

Amorim has given an Old Trafford move the ‘green light’ and is due to triple his earnings at United. Before they can appoint the 39-year-old, however, United must pay his €10million (£8.3m / $10.8m) release clause.

Van Nistelrooy will take charge of United until a long-term replacement for Ten Hag – most likely Amorim – officially walks through the door.

That is despite the legendary former United striker only returning to the club in July.

Just before Ten Hag’s departure, former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan brutally ripped into Van Nistelrooy and told United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to ‘go get a proper manager’.

“If they recruited Van Nistelrooy with that in mind [to make him interim] then fair play to them,” Jordan told talkSPORT.

“He’s part of a coaching setup that has created bugger all since he’s walked through the door.

“So from my point of view if you are alighting upon Van Nistelrooy to give him a chance then you don’t have an idea of the way it should be going in the first place. You should have clear visions.

“Van Nistelrooy has been brought in and there’s no value added, in fact United are worse as a result.

“He’s part of a coaching framework that Ten Hag sits on top of, that he’s part of.

“There’s nothing about van Nistelrooy that I would suggest gives you any indication that he should get the job besides the fact there’s history of Van Nistelrooy and Manchester United.

“Make a decision and go get a proper manager.”

Van Nistelrooy aims to steady Man Utd ship

Van Nistelrooy will have the backing of the United fans in their upcoming games as he registered 150 goals in 219 appearances for them during his playing days to establish himself as a modern-day great.

The 48-year-old does have experience in being a first-team manager, having led PSV during the 2022-23 campaign.

That season PSV finished second in the Eredivisie, winning 23 out of league 34 games but ultimately finishing seven points behind champions Feyenoord, who were managed by Liverpool boss Arne Slot at that stage.

Although, Van Nistelrooy did guide PSV to glory in both the KNVB Cup (Dutch Cup) and Johan Cruyff Shield (Dutch Super Cup).

On Monday, journalist Chris Wheeler – who specialises in covering United – gave his immediate reaction to Van Nistelrooy becoming caretaker manager by writing: ‘From the moment Ruud van Nistelrooy returned to Utd this summer, it always felt as though the club had a ready-made replacement on hand if they had to sack Ten Hag. No surprise at all to see him step in.’

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Van Nistelrooy was well aware he might have to take temporary charge of United when initially being appointed as assistant manager.

Ten Hag sack reaction: Gary Neville, Roy Keane weigh in

Former United defender Gary Neville believes Ten Hag’s misuse of new signings may have played a significant role in his sacking.

The pundit said: “Yesterday [vs West Ham] I was shocked to see Eriksen and Casemiro in central midfield and Ugarte on the bench. Ugarte was brought in as the successor to Casemiro and it’s not started brilliantly for him, but I think things like that, if I was an owner looking at that I’d think ‘hang on a minute, these two in midfield are getting on in age, and you’ve got a lad that’s been brought in for 40 odd million quid who has got legs…’

“I would be asking questions about that as an owner. [The] lack of a style of play has been a big problem too. Lack of progression and performance levels, it’s a real struggle watching United play. That’s not changed in the past 18 months, and that in the end was as big a problem as the results.”

Ex-United captain Roy Keane, meanwhile, has written in an Instagram post: “In good teams, coaches hold players accountable. In great teams, players hold players accountable.”

That comes after Keane predicted the United players to cost Ten Hag’s predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskajer his job all the way back in 2020.

After a dreadful 6-1 loss to Tottenham, Keane declared at the time: “I’ve been saying it for the last 12 months, year and a half. Their performance against Spurs was disgraceful. You all have bad days in football, but some of the players were a disgrace to the Man Utd badge.

“There are too many bluffers, and ultimately these players will cost Ole his job. The players he has got there, they threw the previous manager [Jose Mourinho] under the bus, and they will do the same to Ole.”