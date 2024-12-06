Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy is reportedly set to use his connections with former club Manchester United to try and sign youngster Toby Collyer.

The Dutchman got off to a flying start as the Foxes beat West Ham United 3-1 in his first game in charge at the club, but he knows he needs to strengthen his squad.

Leicester are still among the favourites to be relegated this season and currently sit 16th in the Premier League table – four points above the drop zone.

According to The Sun, Van Nistelrooy wants reinforcements in midfield and is ‘planning to use his contacts at Old Trafford to sign starlet Collyer.’

The report claims that Leicester are ‘set to make a loan bid for the 20-year-old midfielder’ in January and Van Nistelrooy ‘believes he could be a key asset in their battle to avoid the drop.’

Van Nistelrooy worked closely with Collyer during his time as assistant manager to Erik ten Hag. The youngster is highly regarded at Man Utd and is touted to have huge potential.

The Red Devils have ‘no interest’ in selling Collyer, but ‘could be open-minded to a loan move, especially to a manager who they know will give him opportunities in the first-team.’

Van Nistelrooy plots Man Utd raid

Collyer joined Man Utd from Brighton’s academy in 2022. He made his first-team debut as a substitute during the FA Community Shield against Manchester City at the start of this season.

He’s made three senior appearances in total for the Red Devils and there is an acceptance behind the scenes that a loan move could aide his development.

Van Nistelrooy, meanwhile, has already admitted he will be looking to strengthen his Leicester squad this winter.

“That was a topic of discussion [with the Leicester bosses],” Van Nistelrooy said this week when asked about potential January additions. “The two conversations were very open and clear.

“It’s important to know how things are in the near future and the further future. January was discussed. The current squad was discussed.

“I have to have a good assessment over the coming weeks ahead of January, giving every player a chance. I’m working with people at the club but I’m looking to bring in other people.”

