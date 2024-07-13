Manchester United are reportedly ready to launch a firm bid to sign Xavi Simons next week as part of an incredible triple Dutch transfer raid with new assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy the driving force behind the move and amid claims Erik ten Hag also has his eyes on a surprise raid on Fulham for a defensive star.

A busy summer of transfer activity at Old Trafford is about to get underway with a deal close to being finalised for Joshua Zirkzee. Manchester United will pay a combined package of around £45m for the Bologna striker, with £34m heading towards the Serie A side and the rest made up in commission to the Netherland striker’s agent, Kia Joorabchian.

Zirkzee will likely, though, be the first of many new additions with sources informing TEAMtalk that minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe – granted full sporting control as a result of his £1.3bn investment into the club earlier this year – wanting at least four, and as many as six or seven, new signings this summer.

Ratcliffe’s focus has always been on strengthening the spine of the United squad, with at least one new centre-half, a midfielder and a new striker on their summer shopping list. A new left-back and a right-sided winger are also seen as desirable, though the urgency for the latter could be over after Jadon Sancho returned to training with the Red Devils having allegedly buried the hatchet with Ten Hag.

Following on from the capture of Zirkzee, it emerged that United are in talks to sign a quartet of top stars with a South American midfielder saying ‘yes’ to a prospective move.

READ MORE ➡️ Man Utd in talks to sign FOUR elite stars after Zirkzee as £45m midfielder says ‘yes’ to Ratcliffe

Man Utd transfers: Van Nistelrooy pushing for Xavi Simons signing

Among that four is Matthijs de Ligt, with the Bayern Munich prepared to accept a cut to his £244,000 a week package in Germany to reunite with Ten Hag.

Should the centre-half sign on the dotted line, he will strengthen the strong Dutch or Eredivisie connection United already have at the club, with Lisandro Martínez, Andre Onana, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount, Antony and potentiall now Zirkzee and De Ligt all ticking those boxes.

However, another name could soon be added to that list after it emerged on Friday that United were also looking into a potential deal for PSG playmaker Simons, whom has underlined his qualities with a series of impressive displays at Euro 2024.

While he could not steer the Netherlands to the final, he did serve notice of his qualities with a rocket of a finish against England in their semi-final, before the Three Lions turned it around.

Now it’s claimed that United are very much in the mix for his signature having learned PSG are open to his potential sale this summer. Barcelona, Arsenal, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also said to be in the mix, though his potential £70m price may well cause a few of those to think twice.

Now it’s emerged that PSG could actually sanction his exit on loan if it contained an obligation to buy next summer, which would prove attractive to United.

Their interest is being driven up by recently-appointed Red Devils assistant boss Van Nistelrooy, who knows Simons well from his time at PSV Eindhoven.

Simons thrived at PSV under then maanger Van Nistelrooy’s guidance with the 48-year-old making clear his adulation of the player on several occasions.

That appreciation was also reciprocated with Simons tweeting upon his coach’s exit at the club: “Thank you for making me a better player and helping me achieve one of my dreams of making it to the national team. Forever grateful. Good luck in the future, mister! ”

Ten Hag targets Man Utd move for Fulham defender

Now a reunion between the pair could be on the cards at Old Trafford with Simons potentially being used in a change of system with the Dutch star operating alongside Bruno Fernandes in a more-attack minded system.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag is also ready to switch his focus towards strengthening at left-back with the Red Devils having been left desperately short there in the season just gone. With Luke Shaw limited to just 15 appearances in all competitions and Malacia missing the entire campaign through injury, Ten Hag was forced to use a mixture of Sofyan Amrabat, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot as makeshift left-backs.

The likes of Sergio Reguilon and, as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed, Ben Chilwell, have been mentioned as potential targets this summer.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Man Utd miffed after collapse of 99% done deal but sensational silver lining sends Ratcliffe into raptures

However, a new name has been thrust into the spotlight with Ten Hag reportedly expressing his desire to club chiefs to target a move for Fulham’s USA star Antonee Robinson.

The American proved one of the Premier League’s more attack-minded left-backs last season, providing seven assists from 44 appearances for Marco Silva’s side.

The 26-year-old was born in Milton Keynes but qualifies to play for United States through his father, who was granted American citizenship after being raised in White Plains, New York.

Contracted to Fulham until 2028, any deal would not be easy for United to strike with Fulham likely to want a sizeable fee for a star who was crowned their Player of the Year in the 2023/24 season.