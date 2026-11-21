Manchester United have received a boost in their quest to bring Vangelis Pavlidis to Old Trafford, with a report revealing the Benfica striker’s stance on a potential move to Mauricio Pochettino’s side, while Victor Osimhen’s desire has also been revealed by another source.

It is no secret that Man Utd are on the hunt for a new striker in the January transfer window.

Benjamin Sesko is on the sidelines at the moment with a shin problem.

The Slovenia international is the only senior recognised number nine in the Man Utd squad.

New Man Utd head coach Pochettino wants to add a new frontman to his squad in the middle of the season.

Vangelis Pavlidis has emerged as one of the strikers that Man Utd are considering signing.

Vangelis Pavlidis stance on Man Utd transfer

The Greece international striker is at Benfica at the moment and has a release clause of €100million (£84m).

The 28-year-old has scored 19 goals and given four assists in 19 matches in all competitions for Benfica so far this season.

According to CaughtOffSide, Pavlidis is one of the names that Pochettino has discussed potentially signing in the January transfer window.

The report has claimed that Pavlidis is ‘open to a move to the Premier League’.

The Greek striker is under contract at Benfica until the summer of 2029.

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Victor Osimhen ready to join Man Utd – report

It is not just Pavlidis who is willing to move to Man Utd and play for new head coach Pochettino.

According to The Sun, Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, too, is willing to switch to Man Utd in the January transfer window.

The Nigeria international striker, though, could cost Man Utd between £80m and £100m in transfer fees.

The 27-year-old also earns £13m per year as salary at Galatasaray, and that is the wage that he would want at Man Utd.

Osimhen is said to be ‘flattered’ by Man Utd’s interest in him, but Galatasaray are unlikely to be too keen on selling their star striker in the middle of the season.

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