Man Utd verdict on big-money Bruno Fernandes sale revealed as Ratcliffe plans squad rebuild

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is the subject of interest from the Saudi Pro League but the Red Devils are ‘confident’ of keeping him.

Saudi clubs have managed to lure some of Europe’s biggest names to the Gulf state over the past couple of years and are expected to spend heavily again in the summer.

Liverpool received a £150m bid for Mohamed Salah at the start of the season, for example, and the Egypt international is expected to make the switch to Saudi in the future.

As noted by TEAMtalk, Man Utd star Fernandes is a target for Al Hilal and they allegedly offered him a huge contract last month in an attempt to turn his head.

The Portugal international showed his loyalty to the Red Devils by swiftly rejecting their approach, but they may still submit a big offer for him in the summer.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co will have a big decision to make should Al Hilal be willing to spend over £100m on Fernandes.

Man Utd ‘not concerned’ about Al Hilal interest in Fernandes

According to Football Insider, Man Utd are ‘not concerned’ about the interest in Fernandes from Saudi.

The report confirms that Al Hilal are indeed considering a ‘huge offer’ for the attacking midfielder.

However, Man Utd are confident that Fernandes ‘remains happy’ at Old Trafford despite their recent struggles under Erik ten Hag.

They currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League table – eight points adrift of the top four.

Fernandes is under contract at Man Utd until 2026 and the Red Devils have the option to extend it by another 12 months.

There is no indication that the club nor the player have any interest in parting ways in the summer.

New Man Utd minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is, however, planning a squad rebuild ahead of next season.

Ratcliffe wants to turn the club into the perfect place to develop top young players.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Ten Hag’s position as manager is also under threat. He could be sacked if his team don’t improve their form in the coming months.

Fernandes is not one of the players Ratcliffe is looking to sell, however, so everything indicates that he will remain at Man Utd for the foreseeable future.

