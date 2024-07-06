Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat still hopes that he can engineer a move to Old Trafford despite Manchester United rejecting the opportunity to execute an option to buy the player after his loan spell last season.

Amrabat fulfilled a key role in the midfield for significant portions of the campaign and had hoped that Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United stay might see him brought in on a permanent basis.

However, no such deal materialised as Ten Hag was left waiting to hear that he would be remaining in charge while Amrabat was allowed to return to Fiorentina.

Amrabat doesn’t want to play in Serie A next term or return to Fiorentina and the latest reports out of Italy suggest that he retains hopes of being picked up by Manchester United.

The Moroccan has become convinced he has no future at the Serie A team and doesn’t want to stay there, therefore he will need to find himself a new team this summer.

The midfield player wants to return to England, especially to Manchester United, although he has managed to draw attention from clubs in other leagues as well including multiple teams in Turkey.

The player reportedly thinks he may rejoin the Premier League team, especially after they chose to keep Erik ten Hag on board.

Since the former Ajax manager gave preference to Amrabat towards the close of the previous campaign, rumours have it that the Dutchman places a lot of stock in the player.

Because of Ten Hag, it’s thought United may purchase the Moroccan in the upcoming weeks. They claim that the Red Devils would be able to persuade Fiorentina with a fee of around €15million.

Ahead of a hectic Premier League season, Manchester United recently announced the appointment of Dan Ashworth as sporting director to handle transfers.

Ten Hag set to veto signing in bid to get favourite back

It has been rumoured that Ten Hag is set to veto the potential signing of Manuel Ugarte in favour of bringing Amrabat back into the fold at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag’s faith in Amrabat is not universal given how he struggled to bed in at the Red Devils before becoming a key player in a mini-revival at the tail-end of the campaign.

It seems the coach might have to make the case for the signing before top brass will sign off on it.

