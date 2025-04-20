Manchester United will reportedly sell Andre Onana in the summer if they receive offers in excess of just £20million – far lower than what he was signed for.

Onana has had a very tough time of late. He’s struggled to repeat the form he showed with Inter Milan at United, making more errors leading to a goal than any other Premier League goalkeeper in all competitions since his 2023 transfer.

A couple of those – in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final – gave United a trickier second leg than they might have had, and the goalkeeper was dropped for the Premier League game between the two European fixtures, but came back for the 5-4 victory which helped United to the semis.

But the weight of his mistakes could be telling, with reports suggesting he could be on his way out the door.

Ruben Amorim has, per The Mirror, made strengthening the striker, centre-back, wing-back and midfield areas the priorities over the goalkeeper in the summer, which could keep Onana safe.

However, that will change if United receive offers ‘in excess’ of £20million for the goalkeeper.

Whether sides would want to sign him is a question in itself, but that is not a very high fee, and the Red Devils will lose out on a lot, given their original outlay for Onana was almost £44million, potentially rising to around £47.5million.

Saudi interest in Onana confirmed

One place £20million would definitely not be a lot, for a big name, even though they may be out of form, is in Saudi Arabia.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has confirmed interest in the goalkeeper from the Middle East.

“For Andre Onana, there is interest from Saudi Pro League since he was at Inter,” Romano said.

“Now I can say that the interest from Saudi Pro League is still there for Andre Onana. So there are still clubs interested in the African goalkeeper, and there is still strong, strong interest. So let’s see at the end of the season what happens.”

That interest is strong suggests United might well receive the £20million and above they’d accept to part ways with their goalkeeper.

Man Utd round-up: Villa man wanted

With Marcus Rashford looking almost certain to head to Aston Villa permanently in the summer, United reportedly want to take advantage of the situation by signing a player he’s displaced at Villa Park at times – star striker Ollie Watkins.

United are also said to be weighing up a move for Paris Saint-Germain sensation Ousmane Dembele in the summer.

In terms of goalkeepers, it’s been revealed the Red Devils have had scouts in attendance to watch Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa of late.

But they have been warned by Teddy Sheringham that Aaron Ramsdale might not be the right man, stating: “I like Aaron Ramsdale as a goalkeeper, I like him as a personality, but for me now I think he needs another stepping stone in a mediocre Premier League club.”

