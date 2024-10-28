‘Very proud’ – Top Euro coach responds to Man Utd manager links with clear statement of intent

Ruben Amorim has been linked with the Man Utd job again

Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim has responded to reports linking him with the vacant Manchester United manager’s job, following the sacking of Erik ten Hag.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been placed in temporary charge of the Red Devils but the club’s board are keen to make a permanent appointment in the coming weeks.

A multitude of accomplished coaches have been linked with Man Utd over the past few weeks and Amorim is a name that has featured heavily in reports.

This comes after the Sporting CP boss was previously linked with both the Liverpool and West Ham jobs. He admitted that he did hold talks with the Hammers in April, before he ultimately rejected the chance to manage them.

Amorim was queried in a press conference on Monday afternoon what his stance is on becoming the next Man Utd boss.

“If your agent came to you and said you’ve got a meeting with Manchester United, what would you do? Get on the plane?” asked a journalist.

But Amorim quickly poured cold water on the links, responding: “I was already expecting this question, and obviously, I’m not going to talk about the future because otherwise, I’ll always have to comment. I’m very proud to be Sporting coach, that’s all.”

READ MORE: Erik ten Hag sack: The five lowest points of Dutchman’s troubled tenure at Man Utd

Could Man Utd afford Ruben Amorim?

According to The Independent, Amorim is not keen on leaving Sporting mid-season. He would also be an expensive addition, as Man Utd would have to pay €20m (£16.7m / $21.6m) to release him from his contract at the Portuguese club.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that while Amorim is admired by Man Utd he is not top of their managerial shortlist as things stand.

We understand that Man Utd want to speak to Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann about taking the job, although he may be difficult to bring in as he is focused on the 2026 World Cup.

Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe and Brentford’s Thomas Frank also have admirers behind the scenes at Old Trafford but the cost of releasing them from their respective clubs is a major obstacle to appointing them.

For that reason, former Chelsea and Brighton manager Graham Potter is considered a leading candidate to take up the role, while former Barcelona boss Xavi has also been heavily linked. With the duo currently out-of-work, Man Utd would not have to pay a compensation fee to bring him in.

Ex-Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also been linked with a shock return to Old Trafford, due to the fact that he is also not in a job.

Man Utd’s manager hunt is set to intensify in the coming days, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe passing over control of the situation to Omar Berrada, Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox.

HAVE YOU SEEN? – Next Man Utd manager: EVERY single option tipped to replace Ten Hag

IN FOCUS: Ruben Amorim’s success at Sporting CP