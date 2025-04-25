Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is reportedly attracting interest from as many as eight clubs ahead of the summer transfer window as he prepares to say his Old Trafford farewells.

It’s common knowledge that the Sweden international will be allowed to walk away from the club when his contract expires at the end of the current campaign, as is also the case with fellow veteran centre-back Jonny Evans.

Indeed, Man Utd have decided not to extend the contract of either player as they put their trust 18-year-old Ayden Heaven, who is expected to be given more responsibility next season.

As for Lindelof, the 30-year-old’s Old Trafford stay is drawing a close after chalking up over 270 appearances for the Red Devils since arriving from Benfica for an initial €35million (£31m) deal back in 2017.

He has won an FA Cup and League Cup at United during a time when a multitude of different managers have tried to restore the club to their past glories.

However, he now says goodbye in the knowledge that a number of clubs are queuing up for his signature, according to a fresh report from CaughtOffside.

The report states that Premier League interest is coming from Everton, Wolves, West Ham and Fulham, while his old club Benfica are also keen on a reunion. In Italy, Linedlof also has interest from Juventus and Inter Milan, while CaughtOffside does not actually name who the eighth club are.

Lindelof favours Premier League stay

The Swede has been a reliable performer for United down the years but Ruben Amorim is looking to build a younger squad and focus on talents like Heaven instead.

The fact that Lindelof is more suited to playing in a back four or at left-back is not an ideal fit for Amorim’s back-three system, with the centre-back also not strong enough in an attacking sense to play in a wing-back role.

That being said, he still has qualities that are in demand and there is every chance that he remains in the Premier League – as is his current preference.

In terms of the English clubs being linked, you could make a case for all of them. However, a switch to Everton, who are currently scrambling to keep hold of United target Jarrad Branthwaite, would mean Lindelof’s family would not necessarily need to relocate.

It just remains to be seen which club comes up with the best offer for a player who remains in a strong position to negotiate his next deal due to his contract status.

Lindelof, who played at the heart of United’s back three in the 1-0 loss to Wolves last time out, could be back in action on Sunday when the Red Devils head to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

