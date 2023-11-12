Victor Lindelof reveals the ‘next step’ for Man Utd under Erik ten Hag as pressure starts to dissipate

Victor Lindelof insists Manchester United must keep building after Erik ten Hag’s below-par side fought for a fourth narrow win in five Premier League matches.

This has been a difficult second campaign to date for the Dutchman, who oversaw a ninth loss in 17 games in Wednesday’s 4-3 Champions League collapse at Copenhagen.

United rallied at a packed Old Trafford on Saturday and Lindelof’s second-half goal secured a 1-0 win against unfancied Luton, easing pressure before an international break they head into in a surprisingly good spot.

Despite relentless scrutiny and some chastening defeats, no team has won more points over their last five Premier League games than a Red Devils team with plenty of improvements to make.

“We want to score more goals and that’s the next step for us,” Lindelof said.

“Right now the most important thing is the three points and the result.

“But after that we have to keep going, keep working and building and hopefully we can score goals, close the game and not make it difficult for ourselves. But it’s step by step.

“We haven’t been playing at the highest level and we know that. We’ve just got to keep working hard.

“”We’re (not far) off the top four, and it shows that even if we’re not playing at the highest level, we can still get a result.”

Ten Hag backs United forwards to find their form

All seven of United’s Premier League wins this term have come by a one-goal margin.

Ten Hag believes things will improve when his goal-shy frontmen’s form turns and is happy how others have stepped up in the meantime, with defender Lindelof lashing home just his fourth for the club on Saturday.

“It’s always special and nice to score a goal – I don’t score that many anymore,” the Sweden skipper told MUTV.

The reaction of Victor Lindelof goal againts Luton from this angle 🤯#MUNLUT pic.twitter.com/6bVmtPV1Zy — Footy Footage (@thefootyfootage) November 11, 2023

“To score the match-winner in front of the Stretford End is a special feeling and I felt that today.

“I saw the ball drop and I was thinking to myself ‘just try and hit it quite hard and quite high’. It was a good goal, I think.

“After the goal we dropped a little bit but, like I said, three points was the most important thing.”

