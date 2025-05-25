Darts star Luke Littler has told Manchester United to sign Victor Osimhen and Alessandro Bastoni in the summer transfer window, as Gary Neville warns Ruben Amorim against selling two of his youngsters.

It has been a bitterly disappointing season for Man Utd. Following the hiring of Ruben Amorim after Erik ten Hag was sacked, the Old Trafford faithful expected the team to improve in results and performances, but things have gone backwards for the club.

Man Utd could end the Premier League season just a place above the relegation zone, and although they reached the Europa League final, they lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur.

There will be changes in the squad at Man Utd, with players to come in as well as some of the current personnel to leave.

Man Utd fan Littler has named the three players that he would love the Red Devils to bring in this summer.

The Darts star believes that Amorim should sign striker Osimhen, defender Bastoni and midfielder Felix Nmecha.

Littler told BBC Sport, as relayed by TBR: “I’d go Osimhen, he’d score goals. His market value has gone down a bit since he’s been in Turkey, so we’d save money there. A centre-back, Bastoni, Martinez if he gets another injury to his knee he’s done,” said.

“I’d sign that midfielder from Dortmund, I don’t know his name, he doesn’t even start. Him, the young lad, (Felix Nmecha) we’ve been linked to him.”

Osimhen is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli until the end of the season and has a release clause of €75million (£63m, $85m) in his contract.

Inter Milan centre-back Bastoni is valued at £60million, while Bild reported in March that Man Utd are ready to pay €48million (£40.3m, £54.6m) for Borussia Dortmund and Nigeria international star Felix Nmecha, who was described as an ‘all-action midfielder’ on Bundesliga’s official website in November 2024.

Man Utd warned against selling Garnacho and Mainoo

Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo are two of the best young players in the Premier League, and former Man Utd star Gary Neville has warned the club against selling them.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Garnacho is willing to leave Man Utd in search of more regular playing time.

The Argentina international winger publicly expressed his frustration at being left out of the Man Utd starting line-up against Tottenham in the Europa League final.

Neville told The Overlap US: “Ruben Amorim is going to stay. Good, that’s fine.

“They are [reportedly] going to give him £100 million [to spend in the summer]. I would ask who is going to have to leave to fund that. There is going to have to be some incoming money, I suspect.

“You [could be] selling Garnacho, you’re selling Mainoo. You’re selling Rashford. McTominay has gone. Maybe they are all the right decisions, those.

“But I tell you what, there is something fundamentally wrong when you are ripping the heart out of the academy at a football club.

“I used to say three things; Manchester United have to win, they have to play young players from the academy, and they have to play entertaining football. That’s it.

“Those three things are non-negotiables. Win, produce young players, and play entertaining football.”

