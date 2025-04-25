Man Utd divided over signing £63m ‘complete’ striker who’s a ‘pest’

There is a division at Manchester United over the potential signing of Victor Osimhen, according to a report, which has also revealed that another striker target may not move to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

One of the main reasons behind Man Utd’s dire performances this season is their lack of goals. Ruben Amorim’s side has scored only 38 goals in 33 Premier League matches, as the Red Devils stare at finishing in the bottom half of the table.

Rasmus Hojlund is only 22, and there are doubts that the Denmark international striker may not develop into a prolific goalscorer in the Premier League.

Joshua Zirkzee is relatively young at 23, and the Netherlands international is not a natural number nine.

The Red Devils are keen on signing a number nine in the summer transfer window, with TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reporting on April 18 that Man Utd are among the clubs keen on signing Osimhen.

Osimhen is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli at the moment and has been on fire this season.

Described as “a complete player” and “a pest” by former Chelsea star Gianfranco Zola on Sky Sports News in February 2023, the Nigeria international striker has scored 30 goals and given seven assists in 35 appearances this season.

GiveMeSport has also reported Man Utd’s interest in Osimhen, who has a release clause of €75million (£63m, $85m) in his contract at Napoli, but the publication has revealed that there is division at the club over bringing him to Old Trafford.

Along with Osimhen, Man Utd are keen on a summer deal for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap and have ‘genuine’ interest in him.

However, according to the report, ‘some figures at the club remain convinced the Nigeria international, who is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, is a better fit as they seek a huge upturn in goal output next season’.

Those within Man Utd who prefer Osimhen to Delap have noted that the former ‘is proven at the top level and remains explosive, physical, and offers an instant threat’, adding that ‘Delap has just 12 top-level league goals to his name, while 26-year-old Osimhen has well in advance of 100 goals across Serie A, Ligue 1, the Champions League, Europa League and now in Turkey’s Super Lig’.

However, the issue with Osimhen is that the Napoli-owned striker wants £300,000 per week at his next club and Man Utd are not willing to pay that.

The Red Devils, who have reached the semi-finals of the Europa League this season, are also waiting to see if the Nigerian striker is willing to move to Old Trafford if they miss out on a place in the Champions League.

Man Utd sweating over Liam Delap

According to GiveMeSport, Man Utd are not sure if Delap would move to Old Trafford either.

Chelsea are said to be ‘quietly confident’ of signing the English striker and believe that they have an advantage over Man Utd in the race for his signature.

Man Utd are unsure if Delap, like Osimhen, would want to join Amorim’s side in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported this week that Newcastle United are also firmly in the race for Delap.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has already spoken to the 22-year-old former Manchester City prospect, who joined Ipswich only last summer.

