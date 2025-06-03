Man Utd tipped to make COMPLETE U-turn on ‘the best striker in the world’

Manchester United could make a move for a world-class striker after missing out on Liam Delap to Chelsea, according to The Athletic, as Mikel John Obi says that the star could head to Old Trafford despite the lack of European football.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported in May that Ipswich Town star Delap is Man Utd’s top striker target this summer.

Man Utd even held face-to-face talks with the striker, who has a release clause of £30million in his contract at Ipswich following the Tractor Boys’ relegation to the Championship.

However, it is Chelsea who have convinced the former Manchester City prospect and are on the verge of completing a deal.

According to The Athletic, Delap’s decision has forced the Man Utd bosses to look at alternative striker targets.

The report has noted that Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim is ‘a major admirer’ of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Amorim worked with the Sweden international striker at Portuguese club Sporting CP.

‘Victor Osimhen’s expected wages had been seen as prohibitive, but there could be a reevaluation now that the move for Delap is off,’ claims the report in The Athletic.

A move for Osimhen now would mean a complete U-turn from Man Utd on their stance on signing the striker, who is returning to his parent club Napoli after spending the past season on loan at Galatasaray.

On May 19, GiveMeSport reported that Osimhen’s ‘wage demands of approximately £400,000-per-week are viewed as unworkable’ by Man Utd.

The 26-year-old Nigeria international striker also has a release clause of €75million (£63million, $85.3 million) in his contract at Napoli.

Described as “the best striker in the world” by Nigeria manager Eric Chelle on BBC Sport Africa this week, Osimhen scored 37 goals and gave eight assists in 41 appearances this past season.

DON’T MISS 🔴⚫ The five Man Utd players most heavily linked with exits this summer

Mikel John Obi backs Victor Osimhen to join Man Utd

Man Utd will not be involved in any European competition next season and will not be in a position to challenge the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal for the Premier League title.

The Red Devils’ main objective in the 2025/26 campaign would be to finish in the Champions League places.

Former Chelsea and Nigeria international defensive midfielder Mikel still believes that Osimhen could end up at Man Utd.

Mikel told Metro: “I hope there is still a Premier League move for him this summer.

“I think the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, they still need a striker. I don’t think [Rasmus] Hojlund is the guy for Manchester United.

“He runs around and works hard but he is not the guy who will score goals, put them in the top four and win them trophies. So for me Manchester United might be the destination.

“I don’t want to see him in Saudi right now because he still has so much to offer in Europe. It would be a shame to see him go there. So maybe Arsenal, United, Juventus and PSG too [are his options]. Let’s see what happens.”

When asked if a lack of European football could derail Man Utd’s chances of signing Osimhen, Mikel said: “I think so. As the top striker and player I know he is, yes I think that would be a factor.

“Maybe he would say, ‘I will give it a season.’ Knowing he is in the squad with a few other signings that Ruben Amorim gets in, the players he wants, it is something Victor might consider. Maybe he would think about sacrificing a season.

“We have to wait and see. But I think we want to see him in the Champions League, so maybe Arsenal might be the destination. Maybe there is a door open there for Victor.

“I’ve had a few conversations with him. I won’t say much about what those conversations were, but he is working to make sure he ends up at a top, top European league where he can showcase his talent and compete to win the Champions League.”

Latest Man Utd news: Shock Real Madrid rumour, goalkeeper chase

Al-Nassr could target a Man Utd winger if they fail to land Liverpool star Luis Diaz, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Real Madrid have been linked with a shock move for a Man Utd striker, who is said to be open to a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Man Utd have stepped up their pursuit of a Serie A goalkeeper.

QUIZ: How well do you know Victor Osimhen?