Victor Osimhen: Man Utd explode into £110m striker race as Ratcliffe eyes ‘statement’ deal; main rival emerges

Man Utd are gunning to win the race for Victor Osimhen

There has been a major twist in the chase to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli, with Manchester United overtaking Chelsea and Arsenal as Sir Jim Ratcliffe battles one European heavyweight.

Osimhen was expected to leave Napoli last summer amid interest from a host of top European clubs, but to the surprise of many he ended up staying in Italy. Napoli have since managed to tie the centre-forward down to a new contract which includes a whopping £110million release clause.

However, those fresh terms are designed to protect Osimhen’s transfer value, rather than keep him in Naples for another two years.

During a recent media appearance, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis labelled Osimhen a ‘great player’ and insisted only a ‘very big amount of money’ will secure the deal.

De Laurentiis also sent the Nigerian’s potential suitors a warning, stating that Napoli are in a strong financial position and will therefore not be forced into a cut-price sale.

In recent weeks, Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have been named as the clubs most likely to snare Osimhen.

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has revealed he is determined to get compatriot Osimhen to move to Stamford Bridge.

Although, the Blues will now face a huge new threat in the form of Man Utd. According to The Independent, Man Utd have emerged as one of the leading contenders for the goal machine.

Man Utd view Victor Osimhen as great transfer opportunity

Under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, Man Utd are expected to sign top young players and improve them as part of their journey back to the top.

But Ratcliffe also knows when there is a good opportunity to improve the squad with a top-class signing, and Osimhen fits perfectly in that bracket.

As such, the 71-year-old wants to make Osimhen Man Utd’s ‘statement’ signing of the summer transfer window.

As mentioned, Osimhen will cost a huge £110m to sign. But this should be within Man Utd’s summer budget thanks to an influx of cash from Ratcliffe and the fact the Red Devils had a quiet January window.

While Chelsea and Arsenal are both keeping tabs on Osimhen’s situation, the report states that PSG will actually be Man Utd’s biggest competitors for him.

PSG are preparing for life without attacking talisman Kylian Mbappe and view Osimhen as a great replacement.

Osimhen has managed an impressive 72 goals in 123 games for Napoli, which means he will be able to replicate most of Mbappe’s goal threat.

Osimhen could be attracted by the possibility of returning to France, having represented Lille between August 2019 and September 2020. The 25-year-old also loves the thought of emulating his idol Didier Drogba by shining for Chelsea.

Those factors mean Ratcliffe will have to hold direct talks with Osimhen and his camp to convince the player that a move to Old Trafford will be best – and the most exciting – for his career.

