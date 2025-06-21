Manchester United have been urged to make a move for Victor Osimhen by a talkSPORT pundit, as the Napoli striker’s recent comments on his future come to light.

Determined to bounce back from a disappointing 2024/25 campaign, Man Utd have been very active in the summer transfer window. Matheus Cunha has already joined from Wolves, with Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim planning to play him as one of his two number 10s. Man Utd are also in talks to sign Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo in a £60million deal.

Man Utd are keen on signing a striker as well, with neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee proving to be prolific in the Premier League.

TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on June 14 that Man Utd are among the clubs keeping tabs on Osimhen, who has a release clause of £63m in his contract at Napoli.

Osimhen spent last season on loan at Galatasaray and is out of contract at the Italian club in the summer of 2026.

Former Man Utd forward and talkSPORT pundit Alan Brazil believes that the Red Devils should make a move for the 26-year-old Nigerian international striker.

Osimhen scored 37 goals and added eight assists in 41 appearances in the 2024/25 campaign, as Galatasaray won the Turkish Super Lig and the Turkish Cup.

Brazil said on talkSPORT: “At one stage he was magnificent at Napoli, wasn’t he?

“Maybe he needs a move to rekindle his enthusiasm and start scoring goals again. He can head the ball.

“Why not? Why wouldn’t you take the chance? 26 is no age.”

READ MORE 🔴 Man Utd biggest signings: Matheus Cunha joins top 10 after big-money transfer

What Victor Osimhen has said about his future

Man Utd are not the only club from the Premier League that are keen on a summer deal for Osimhen.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea and Arsenal are also keeping tabs on the marksman.

TEAMtalk understands that Juventus, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, too, are interested in Osimhen, while Liverpool have already open talks.

The striker spoke about his future this week with Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze and noted: “It’s always like this when the season ends and the summer transfer window begins.

“You have a lot of clubs wanting your services, but right now, I’m focused on my holiday and enjoying myself.

“While I’m enjoying my break, I’m also reminiscing about the past season I had with Galatasaray—watching clips of my goals, the mistakes I made, and the things I did well.”

While Osimhen is keeping his cards close to his chest, former Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand believes that he wants to move to Old Trafford.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “No.9, they already know who I want. The comments know, the people know who I want, who I would go and get: Osimhen!

“It looks like he’s turned down Al-Hilal… he must be waiting for Manchester United.

“I don’t know if Manchester United are going to come. That’s the problem.”

Latest Man Utd news: Branthwaite blow, Pedro Leon arrival date

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Man Utd are facing an uphill task to sign Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd have a new striker on their radar, and he plays in the Belgian domestic league.

The date when Pedro Leon will officially join Man Utd has been revealed.

QUIZ: How well do you know Victor Osimhen?