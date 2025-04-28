A Manchester United striker target has been told to turn down a move to Old Trafford by a media personality, while Mikel John Obi reveals the club that he wants to play for.

Man Utd may have progressed to the semi-finals of the Europa League, but there can be no hiding from the fact that they have been a huge disappointment this season. The Red Devils are 14th in the Premier League table right now and look destined to end the campaign in the bottom half of the standings.

One of the reasons why Man Utd have struggled to win matches in the Premier League is because of a lack of goals. The Red Devils have found the back of the net just 39 times in 34 league games.

Rasmus Hojlund’s strike against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium this past weekend was only his fourth in the Premier League this season.

Joshua Zirkzee is not a natural number nine and has found the back of the net just three times in 32 league matches this campaign.

Signing a top number nine is at the top of the Red Devils’ summer agenda, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reporting on April 5 that Man Utd are eyeing a move for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has also been linked with the Red Devils, while Man Utd are said to have made a bid for Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres already.

Victor Osimhen is also on Man Utd’s radar , with Rudy Galetti reporting on April 18 that the Nigeria international striker “has many admirers at Old Trafford”.

There has been speculation that Osimhen would be ‘willing’ to join Man Utd even without Champions League football.

Turkish journalist and presenter Serhat Ulueren, though, has warned Osimhen against joining Man Utd.

Ulueren said on Telegol: “If Osimhen goes and plays for Manchester United, it would be disgraceful. That team needs to be rebuilt from scratch.”

The 26-year-old, who was described as “a complete player” by former Chelsea star Gianfranco Zola on Sky Sports News in February 2023, is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli until the end of the season.

Osimhen has scored 31 goals and given eight assists in 36 appearances for Galatasaray this season, as Okan Buruk’s side sit five points at the top of the Turkish Super Lig table.

The Italian media have reported that Man Utd are ready to trigger the release clause of €75million (£64m, $85.5m) in Osimhen’s contract at Napoli and have already offered him an annual salary of £13million.

Victor Osimhen tipped to join Chelsea

Osimhen is one of the best strikers in the world, and there is no doubt that he will have a long list of suitors should Man Utd not be an option come the summer.

Former Chelsea and Nigeria international midfielder Mikel has claimed that the striker could end up at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are reported to have ruled out a move for Osimhen , who, TEAMtalk understands, is an option for clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

However, Mikel is adamant that the Nigerian striker wants to play for Chelsea.

Mikel said on beIN Sports: “He wants to play for Chelsea. I hope he’ll be playing his football next season somewhere in the Premier League. I hope he comes.

“I know where we stopped with the contract. I know where we are. It’s an easy fix because we’ve done all the hard work last summer.

“It’s just easy to pick it up and ask if the deal is okay. I don’t specifically know where he’ll be playing next season, but we’ll wait and see.

“If the Chelsea deal doesn’t happen, Manchester United could well be in the frame, or Arsenal. If United don’t make European football, then he doesn’t go there.”

