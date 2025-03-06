Man Utd chances of signing Victor Osimhen revealed as one major factor comes into play

Manchester United could face a big problem if they press ahead for a deal for Victor Osimhen, with Chelsea’s stance over a potential move for the Nigeria international striker also revealed.

Osimhen is one of the best and most lethal strikers in the world. The 26-year-old scored 17 goals and provided four assists in 32 appearances for Napoli last season and has found the back of the net 22 times and given five assists in 28 matches in all competitions during his loan spell at Galatasaray so far this campaign.

The performances of the Nigeria international striker, who won the Serie A title with Napoli in the 2022-23 season, have not gone unnoticed by several suitors, and Manchester United are among those to have discussed Osimhen.

However, there is nothing advanced at this stage, as Manchester United know that they will struggle to fund a deal for him.

Osimhen turned down a move to Man Utd before he joined Napoli from Lille in 2020 after speaking to Odion Ighalo.

Ighalo was playing for the Red Devils at the time, and after speaking to his Nigerian compatriot, Osimhen decided that a move to Old Trafford was not best for his development since he was keen for more guaranteed minutes at that stage in his career.

While Man Utd have since tracked Osimhen, there is one major problem for them to get a deal done in the summer transfer window.

The striker’s release clause will drop to €75million (£63m, $81m) this summer. Osimhen wants a weekly wage of £250,000 or more, and he is also looking for a permanent deal.

Add the agent fees as well, and the overall outlay makes a switch to Old Trafford very difficult unless Napoli or Osimhen agree to a loan.

Right now, Osimhen is not willing to do that, even though he is on loan at Galatasaray at the moment. The former Lille striker wants a permanent deal and is sticking to his financial demands.

Chelsea stance on Victor Osimhen revealed

Chelsea are also likely to delve into the summer transfer market for a top number nine and they tried for Osimhen late last summer.

Unlike Man Utd, Chelsea could afford the transfer fee needed to sign the Napoli-owned striker, but Osimhen would have to fit into their wage structure. Chelsea are more likely to priortiise Liam Delap, Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres at this stage.

Paris Saint-Germain and the Saudi Pro League are more viable options for Osimhen this summer. The Ligue 1 champions agreed on terms with the striker last summer and are interested in reuniting Osimhen with his former Napoli teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

There is also a realistic chance that Osimhen could move to a club in the Saudi Pro League in the summer transfer window. Al-Ahli were close to signing Osimhen from Napoli last summer before they got a deal done with Brentford for Ivan Toney.

While Al-Ahli are not expected to try again, Al Qadsiah and Ittihad are the ones to watch. Qadsiah already have former Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on their books, but are open to signing another striker. Ittihad are also looking for a long-term succession plan for Karim Benzema given he turns 38 this year.

Al-Nassr could also be in the market for a striker if Cristiano Ronaldo does not extend his contract. Talks are ongoing, and there is optimism Ronaldo will stay, but nothing is signed yet. If Ronaldo stays, Nassr will instead prioritise a winger.

