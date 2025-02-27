There has been an update on Victor Osimhen potentially joining Man Utd

Manchester United are ready to make a bid for Victor Osimhen, with a report in the Italian media claiming that the Red Devils plan to use Rasmus Hojlund in a swap deal as Atletico Madrid plan a surprise raid for an Old Trafford midfielder.

Osimhen is one of the best strikers on the planet and has been in fine form this season. Napoli sent the Nigeria international to Galatasaray on a season-long loan deal in the summer of 2024, and he has flourished at the Turkish giants. Described as a “world-class striker” by former Man Utd head coach Jose Mourinho in December 2023, Osimhen has scored 20 goals and provided five assists in 26 matches in all competitions so far this campaign.

TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent Rudy Galetti has reported that Man Utd are interested in signing Osimhen in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the Napoli-owned striker himself is open to a move to Old Trafford.

Paris Saint-Germain too are interested in the 26-year-old striker, who has a release clause of €75million (£62m, $78.6m) in his contract at Napoli.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea and Juventus have also taken a shine to Osimhen, who helped Napoli win the Serie A title in the 2022-23 season.

CalcioMercato is now reporting that Man Utd have a plan to sign the striker without paying his full release clause.

The Italian news outlet has claimed that Ruben Amorim’s side are ready to offer Napoli €40million (£33m, $41.6m) and Hojlund.

Napoli wanted to sign Hojlund in the summer of 2023 before the Denmark international striker left Atalanta for Man Utd in an initial £64million transfer deal.

There has been speculation this week that the Serie A club are still interested in the 22-year-old striker, who, according to the report in CalcioMercato, “has not convinced” Man Utd boss Amorim.

With Osimhen clearly not in Napoli head coach Antonio Conte’s plans, a swap deal for both clubs would make sense, although it remains to be seen if the Italian outfit would want more than the £33m that Man Utd are ready to offer for Osimhen, who, according to his Galatasaray team-mate Fernando Muslera, “fights every minute” and “never gives up”.

Manuel Ugarte linked with Man Utd exit

Ugarte joined Man Utd from Paris Saint-Germain only last summer, but the defensive midfielder has already been linked with an exit from Old Trafford.

According to Fichajes, Ugarte is one of the midfielders that Atletico are interested in signing in the summer transfer window.

The LaLiga club are on the hunt for a new defensive midfielder, with Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes and Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad also on their radar.

Ugarte has scored one goal and provided one assist in 31 matches in all competitions for Man Utd so far this season.

Latest Man Utd news: Alejandro Garnacho exit, Harry Kane interest

Alejandro Garnacho was linked with an exit from Man Utd in the January transfer window, and it seems that Amorim still wants him gone from Old Trafford.

Following the Argentine winger’s angry reaction to being substituted against Ipswich Town this week, it has been reported that Amorim has had enough of him and is ready to offload him in the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is determined to sign Harry Kane form Bayern Munich.

Kane is one of the best strikers in the world, and Ratcliffe believes that the former Tottenham Hotspur star would make Man Utd a potent force in attack.

Meanwhile, it has been claimed that Valentin Gomez was offered to Man Utd following Lisandro Martinez’s injury.

Velez president Fabian Berlanga said: “It wasn’t a transfer; it was a termination. Once the player signs the payment commitment, he is free to do what he wants. Here it wasn’t just a promise, it was written down on paper with a notary’s signature and everything.

“We agreed, Velez needed that money. We thought it was an opportunity for him, and we facilitated everything. On Saturday they called me, they told me that Udinese accepted a loan with conditions, but we couldn’t sign that. There was no material way we could go ahead with the operation.

“We gave him a very good contract for what Argentine football is. I have no doubt that he was going to be in the national team’s sights. Through someone I know, I asked Manchester United to find out if they wanted him because of Licha Martínez’s injury. It was divided between the CEO and the coach, and they said no. Velez are interested in selling him.”

