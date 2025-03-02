Manchester United have received a huge boost in their quest to sign Victor Osimhen, with an Italian report claiming that Napoli are open to selling the striker to the Red Devils, as TEAMtalk reveals the Nigerian’s stance on a potential move to Old Trafford.

Osimhen is one of the best and most lethal strikers in the world and is at the top of his game. The Nigeria international scored 17 goals and gave four assists in 32 matches in all competitions for Napoli last season and has found the back of the net 20 times and provided five assists in 27 appearances during his loan spell at Galatasaray so far this campaign.

Described as “a world-class striker” by former Man Utd head coach Jose Mourinho, Osimhen has a release clause of €75million (£62m, $78.6m) in his contract at Napoli.

While the Red Devils are not willing to pay that fee, there have been reports claiming that Man Utd are ready to offer Rasmus Hojlund and €40million (£33m, $41.6m) to Napoli for Osimhen.

It is a very clever plan from the Premier League club. Not only would Ruben Amorim be able to get rid of Hojlund, who has scored just 23 goals and provided only three assists in 77 appearances for the Red Devils, but the Man Utd head coach would also able to sign a top-quality number 9 like Osimhen, who is on Arsenal’s radar as well.

Man Utd have now received a big boost in their pursuit of Osimhen, with CalcioMercato revealing Napoli’s stance on a potential swap deal involving Hojlund.

The Italian news outlet has reported that Man Utd want Osimhen and are “ready to sacrifice” one of their current strikers to sign the Nigerian star.

While Napoli like Joshua Zirkzee, the Italian club would find it much easier to get Hojlund because the Denmark international striker is not part of Amorim’s plans.

Napoli Sporting Director Giovanni Manna is reported to be “carefully evaluating this opportunity”, but he will need the approval of the Serie A club’s head coach Antonio Conte.

Conte’s side are second in the Serie A table at the moment, a point behind leaders Inter Milan, and have not missed Osimhen this season.

Victor Osimhen stance on Manchester United transfer

Man Utd are arguably the biggest club in England, but the Red Devils have been dire all season and are not even challenging for a top-four spot in the Premier League table.

However, that will not stop Osimhen from considering a transfer to Old Trafford, TEAMtalk understands.

Our Italian football correspondent Rudy Galetti has reported that Osimhen is “keen” on a move to Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

The striker “greatly appreciates” Man Utd’s interest in him, but there is interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Juventus as well.

Latest Man Utd news: Antony in demand, Garnacho bid

Juventus are showing interest in signing Antony, according to a report in the Italian media.

Antony joined Real Betis on loan from Man Utd in the January transfer window and is doing well for the LaLiga club.

The Brazil international winger has scored three goals and given two assists in seven appearances for Betis.

Juventus have been impressed and are keen on a permanent deal for Antony, but the Serie A giants cannot fulfil Man Utd’s demands of a €50million (£41.3m, $52m) transfer fee and need him to take a pay-cut on his annual salary of €14million (£11.5m, $14.5m).

Barcelona are said to be interested in signing Alejandro Garnacho from Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

The LaLiga giants are big admirers of the Argentina international winger and are planning a bid for him.

Meanwhile, former Man Utd defender Mikael Silvestre has high hopes for youngster Leny Yoro.

Silvestre told The Mirror: “From his time in Lille, we’ve seen that he’s athletically dominant, he makes the right calls when recovering the ball and has good timing.

“It’s unfortunate that he got injured early in pre-season because I think he will be a major force at United in the coming years.

“He still has some things that he can learn, of course, he is not the finished article, but he’s got so much potential. When you look at [William] Saliba and [Ibrahima] Konate for France, for me he is next in line.”

