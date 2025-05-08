Manchester United have opened talks with Victor Osimhen to convince him to move to Old Trafford, according to a report, as Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek responds to speculation on the striker’s future.

One of the areas that Man Utd are desperate to strengthen in the summer transfer window is attack. Rasmus Hojlund has not proven to be prolific in front of goal, while Joshua Zirkzee is not a natural number nine.

Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim is keen on signing a new striker this summer, and one of the players on the Red Devils’ radar is Osimhen.

TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported this week that Man Utd are “concretely interested” in Osimhen.

The Nigeria international striker is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli until the end of the season and has a release clause of €75million (£64m, $85m) in his contract with the Serie A giants.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that for Man Utd to be able to sign Osimhen this summer, they need to qualify for the Champions League.

Amorim’s side have a very good chance of progressing to the Europa League final this season after winning the first leg of the semi-final tie 3-0 against Athletic Bilbao away from home in Spain last week.

TuttoJuve has now revealed that Man Utd have ‘started talks with Victor Osimhen’.

The Premier League giants are said to have ‘identified the Nigerian striker as a priority to strengthen’ their squad for next season.

The Italian news outlet has noted Juventus’s interest in Osimhen, who has scored 33 goals and provided eight assists in 37 appearances for Galatasaray this season.

However, it is Man Utd who ‘moved decisively’ for Osimhen, who was described as “the best striker in the world” by his Nigerian compatriot Remo Stars head coach Daniel Ogunmodede Eagle 7 Sports Radio this week.

What has been said about Victor Osimhen’s future

It is clear that Osimhen does not have a future at Napoli.

After all, Napoli head coach Antonio Conte felt that his side would not miss the striker when he sanctioned his loan exit last summer

Gli Azzurri are now three points clear at the top of the Serie A table with just three more rounds of matches remaining.

TEAMtalk understands that Galatasaray will not be able to pay the release clause in Osimhen’s contract and would need Napoli to lower the fee to get a deal done.

Galatasaray president Ozbek spoke about Osimhen’s future this week and noted, as quoted on beIN SPORTS: “85 million people in Turkiye come to me with the same question.

“We are in a race right now, the race in football is not over. Transfers are at the beginning of June.

“Nobody should think about who to buy or sell. We are focused on the field. We have 5 matches ahead of us. We are working to win all 5 matches and make our fans happy.

“There is no transfer on our agenda right now. We will share our thoughts when the time comes.”

Former Turkish referee Ahmet Cakar does not think that Osimhen will be at Galatasaray next season.

Cakar told the Turkish media: “In my opinion, Osimhen is one of the best foreigners in Galatasaray’s history.

“He is very young and has a lot of talent. Of course, it is his dream and right to go to a big team from the best leagues in the world.

“I don’t think he can stay at Galatasaray. This has nothing to do with money or wealth. So what happens when Osimhen leaves?”

