Sources deliver major update on Man Utd-linked Victor Osimhen’s future at Galatasaray

Manchester United-linked striker Victor Osimhen continues to harbour ambitions of a Premier League move, even after previous attempts to join English clubs ended in disappointment, according to sources close to the Nigerian striker.

The 27-year-old was on the verge of a switch to Chelsea in the past, only for negotiations to collapse amid disagreements over wages. Despite those setbacks, Osimhen remains determined to test himself at the highest level and feature regularly in Europe’s biggest competitions.

Currently Galatasaray’s highest-paid player, the powerful forward has settled well in Istanbul and delivered consistent performances for the Turkish champions.

However, sources insist his long-term preference is still a move to the Premier League, where he believes he can showcase his abilities against the world’s elite, amid continued links to Man Utd.

Osimhen’s representatives are understood to be constantly exploring options that would secure him the best possible career move.

“His team will always work to get him the right opportunity,” one source said. “He wants to play at the very top and compete for major trophies every season.”

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Galatasaray stance on Osimhen future very clear

However, Galatasaray have made it clear they have no intention of selling the Nigeria international this summer. The club view Osimhen as a key figure in their plans both domestically and in European competition, and are prepared to resist any approaches.

The striker’s desire for Premier League football is well known within the game.

Previous links with several English sides failed to materialise, largely due to financial demands and the structure of any potential deal. Chelsea’s interest, in particular, reached an advanced stage before wage expectations proved a stumbling block.

While Osimhen remains focused on his current duties with Galatasaray, the underlying ambition has not faded.

Supporters of the Turkish side will hope the club can keep their star man for the foreseeable future, yet the forward’s camp continues to monitor developments that could eventually open a path back to England or another top-five league.

Any future transfer would require significant compromise from all parties, but for now Galatasaray remain firm in their stance to retain one of their most valuable assets.

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