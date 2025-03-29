Manchester United have received a huge boost in their quest to bring Victor Osimhen to Old Trafford, with a report revealing that he is ready to make the move, but there is competition.

Osimhen is one of the best and most lethal strikers in the world and has been on fire at Galatasaray this season. Signed on loan from Napoli in the summer of 2024, the Nigeria international – who was described as a “world-class striker” by former Man Utd and Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho in December 2023 – has scored 26 goals and given five assists in 30 matches in all competitions, with Galatasaray currently at the top of the Turkish Lig table.

Man Utd are on the hunt for a new striker, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee struggling to find the back of the net on a regular basis.

One of the strikers that Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim is keen on is Osimhen, and a new report has revealed that the Napoli-owned star is willing to move to Old Trafford.

According to TBR, ‘Man United have been informed that Osimhen would be willing to move to Old Trafford, without Champions League football’.

While there is interest in the striker from the Saudi Pro League, the Nigerian star is not willing to go there and is ‘focused on a move to England’.

Osimhen will cost £65million in transfer fees because of a release clause in his contract, but Napoli are so desperate to sell him this summer that they are willing to accept a deal for less than that.

‘We are told Osimhen was frustrated with how last summer panned out as he joined Galatasaray in the final days of the window after a move to Chelsea failed, and he has made it clear he wants his future resolved as early as possible this time around,’ adds the report in TBR.

‘Napoli have given Osimhen’s people permission to seek moves ahead of the summer window.

‘The Nigerian superstar has a release clause that is worth around £65million but Napoli won’t require any club to pay his clause and will do a deal with any interested party.’

Man Utd face intense competition for Victor Osimhen

While Man Utd fans will be delighted to hear that Osimhen could join the team even without Champions League football, there is a lot of competition for the striker who is still only 26 and has his best years ahead of him.

According to TBR, Chelsea were close to signing the striker last summer and are considering reigniting their interest in him.

Arsenal want to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window and are keen on Osimhen.

Both Aston Villa and Newcastle United, who are aiming to finish in the Premier League top four this season, have taken a shine to Osimhen as well.

Latest Man Utd news: Hjulmand interest, Sancho revelation

Man Utd are planning a move for Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Hjulmand is said to be the ‘perfect signing’ for Amorim to play in defensive midfield in his system.

A report has revealed that some senior Man Utd players do not think that Jadon Sancho is good enough to play for the club.

Sancho is on loan at Chelsea from Man Utd until the end of the season.

There is speculation that the Blues could pay the Red Devils a fee and opt out of the obligation to make the loan deal permanent.

Meanwhile, Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini has raved about winger Antony, who is on loan at the LaLiga club from Man Utd at the moment.

Pellegrini said about Antony: “He is a very special player, it is not a coincidence when €100m (£86m) are paid for a player. He arrived with the conviction that he had to mature.

“He has more than enough conditions; more than demonstrating his ability, he is demonstrating his functionality and his capacity to be a practical player.

“Now he is more focused on finishing the play, on taking crosses… He is showing a lot of humility and accepting the challenge of evolving in his career because he is still very young.”

