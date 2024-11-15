Viktor Gyokeres showed amazing dedication to take his game to the next level and is now an ‘unstoppable’ striker, according to one of the Manchester United target’s former team-mates.

Gyokeres played in England before his glittering Sporting CP spell, having spent time at Brighton & Hove Albion, Swansea City and Coventry City. The centre-forward failed to make the grade at parent club Brighton, or even when he was loaned to Swansea for the first half of the 2020-21 campaign.

Gyokeres went on to join Coventry on loan in January 2021, with the deal being made permanent that summer.

The Sweden ace shone for Coventry, registering 43 goals and 17 assists in 116 appearances to earn a big move to Sporting in July 2023.

Left-back Jake Bidwell, who played with Gyokeres for Swansea before reuniting with him at Coventry, has now explained how the 26-year-old became the elite goalscorer he is today.

“If you’d told me then he would have been banging in goals in the Champions League in three or four years’ time I would have found it hard to believe,” Bidwell told the MEN.

“He joined Coventry on loan and then signed for them permanently. All the lads have said when he came back in the summer after signing permanently, he was a different animal.

“He had been working out in the gym all summer, and it was almost like he was a different man. He was still young at the time and growing into himself but the main thing was his belief grew from there.”

Bidwell, who still plays for Coventry, went on to praise Gyokeres’ speed, strength and aggression, three characteristics which will help him compete in the Premier League if he leaves Sporting.

“With the way he plays as well, with his aggression, the two (qualities) go hand in hand with how well he has done. He all of a sudden realised how quick and strong he was and had the confidence to use it and mixed with the aggression, it’s made him pretty unstoppable,” he added.

Amorim plots Gyokeres reunion at Man Utd

Man Utd could soon benefit from Gyokeres’ sublime ability. New manager Amorim is expected to help United in their bid to sign the player in summer 2025.

United have been linked with a January move for Gyokeres to solve their goalscoring problems, but Amorim has ruled this out as a possibility.

United were given a boost recently as it emerged that potential rivals for Gyokeres, Barcelona, are eyeing Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak instead.

The Red Devils have been tipped to include Joshua Zirkzee in a shock player-plus-cash deal for Gyokeres, who recently hit a hat-trick as Amorim’s Sporting beat Manchester City 4-1 in the Champions League.

But it remains to be seen whether United officials are happy to let Zirkzee go so soon after spending £36.5m on him.

Sporting held out for Gyokeres’ full €100m release clause over the summer, putting interested clubs off.

But the Portuguese giants are now ready to sell him for around €75m (£62.5m / $79.3m), which represents great news for United.

So far this term, Gyokeres has notched an incredible 23 goals in just 18 matches.

Man Utd transfers: Wonderkid being monitored; Amorim selection hint

Meanwhile, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that United are among the top clubs tracking Norway sensation Sverre Nypan.

The 17-year-old midfielder is poised to leave Rosenborg in summer 2025 after refusing to pen a new contract.

United have scouted Nypan on several occasions, though Chelsea, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are all keeping tabs on him, too.

Reports claim Amorim is already planning his first United lineup and Marcus Rashford is set for a big change.

Rashford generally likes to play as a left winger but Amorim is ready to try him at centre-forward.

The tactician wants to play a 3-4-3 formation, which means Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho could also be set for new roles.