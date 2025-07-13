Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim, both of whom want Gyokeres of Sporting CP

Stan Collymore has warned Arsenal of a late threat from Manchester United for Viktor Gyokeres amid interest from Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim in the Sporting CP striker, with the pundit also giving his verdict on the Gunners potentially signing Noni Madueke from Chelsea.

Both Arsenal and Man Utd are on the hunt for a new striker in the summer transfer window. While Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has realised that he needs a more prolific and natural number nine than Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, Man Utd boss Amorim is all too aware that he cannot rely on Rasmus Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee to get the goals needed to finish in the Premier League top four.

Gyokeres is one of the best strikers in Europe and was in fine form for Sporting CP last season.

The 27-year-old Sweden international found the back of the net 54 times and gave 13 assists in 52 appearances last season, as Sporting CP won Liga Portugal and Taca de Portugal.

Man Utd hold an interest in signing Gyokeres, who worked with Red Devils manager Amorim at Sporting CP.

However, it is Arsenal who have taken a lead in the race for the striker, with sporting director Andrea Berta personally flying out to Portugal to hold talks with Sporting CP.

While Arsenal have a deal in place with Gyokeres, the Premier League club are not willing to pay the £69million that Sporting CP are demanding for him.

Former Liverpool and Nottingham Forest striker Stan Collymore has urged Arsenal to sign Gyokeres as soon as possible to avoid a potential hijack from Man Utd.

Collymore told CaughtOffSide: “It’s a gamble, but all strikers are a gamble. I don’t think any Nottingham Forest fan thought that Chris Wood was going to come in and have the impact he’s had there.

“I think many people thought Hojlund would come in and at least get 10-15 goals at Man United. Football often cannot be predicted.

“I think that only really Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to score 20, 30, 40 goals a season. So it’s a gamble with Gyokeres, but he will be confident.

“He scored a lot at Sporting, and he knows English football, having been at Brighton, Swansea and Coventry.

“So for me, it’s simple: get the deal across the line. Get him in before he gets frustrated, or a team like Man United submits a cheeky bid.

“Arsenal need to get the business done. He’s worth the risk. He’s worth the gamble, and he’s an out-and-out striker, something that Arsenal really haven’t had for some time now.”

Arsenal urged to make Noni Madueke U-turn

While Collymore believes that Gyokeres would be a good signing for Arsenal, the pundit does not think that the Gunners should sign Madueke from Chelsea.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal have a deal in place for the winger, with Chelsea to receive £48.5million as a fixed fee and £3.5m in ‘performance-related add-ons.’

Collymore wrote in CaughtOffSide: “If I was Arsenal, I wouldn’t go for Noni Madueke.

“If they’re going to go for a dynamic wide man that goes past players, has got that little bit of something extra as well as proven with his last couple of seasons, that I would be going for Eze.

“Madueke seems a little bit too obvious. He’s in the area. He’s coming from a London club, possibly knows some of the Arsenal guys.

“He’s been a little bit hit and miss at Chelsea. He’s talented, but I’m not convinced that Madueke is a regular match winner like Bukayo Saka or Gyokeres.

“So for me, it would be a no, and I would be going to Crystal Palace and looking at Eze.

“There’s nothing wrong with Madueke, but I’m not convinced that over the next 3-5 years, he’s going to deliver the kind of numbers or performances that Arsenal are going to need if they’re going to win a Premier League title or a Champions League.”

