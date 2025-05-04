Arsenal are reportedly determined to beat Manchester United to one of the most prolific strikers in Europe, as Usain Bolt shares his verdict on the in-demand star.

Both Arsenal and Man Utd are on the hunt for a new striker in the summer transfer window. While the north London club need a prolific marksman who will score more goals than Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz do, the Red Devils need a more experienced and better striker than Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Interestingly, both Arsenal and Man Utd could end up winning major European trophies this season.

While the Gunners could overhaul a 1-0 deficit from the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain, the Red Devils will head into the second leg of their Europa League semi-final tie 3-0 up from the first leg.

It is abundantly clear that Arsenal and Man Utd will delve into the summer transfer market for a new striker, and one player that they both like is Viktor Gyokeres.

TEAMtalk transfer contributor, Ben Jacobs, reported on April 4 that Arsenal are “firmly interested in Sporting CP striker Gyokeres”.

Described as ‘Europe’s most-wanted striker’ on ESPN in November 2024, the 26-year-old has scored 52 goals and given 12 assists in 48 appearances for Sporting CP this season.

Man Utd are also interested in a summer deal for Gyokeres, with Red Devils’ head coach Ruben Amorim having worked with the Sweden international at Sporting CP.

A report late in April claimed that ‘there is a growing confidence’ at Man Utd that they will complete the signing of Gyokeres, who was described by his current Sporting CP manager Rui Borges last month as “an extraordinary striker” who is “the best in the league”.

It was said to be a ‘done deal’, but the same source has now reported that Arsenal are not ready to give up just yet.

Football Insider has claimed that ‘Arsenal are prepared to do everything they can to bring the striker to the Emirates’.

While Man Utd are confident that the former Coventry City star will end up at Old Trafford this summer, the Gunners are still pressing on to change his mind.

Gyokeres scored 43 goals and gave 17 assists in 116 appearances during his time at Coventry, and has found the back of the net 95 times and provided 27 assists in 98 matches in all competitions for Sporting CP so far in his career.

Man Utd told to sign Viktor Gyokeres

Gyokeres is one of the most in-form strikers in Europe, and Man Utd would be a better team with him in it.

Man Utd fan and nine-time Olympic gold medallist Bolt has urged the Red Devils to sign Gyokeres as well as Cole Palmer and Ademola Lookman.

The Mirror quotes Bolt as saying: “The left winger from Atalanta. He’s called Lookman, I’ve watched him throughout. He’s pretty good.

“And I think Cole Palmer. He’s really showed his class.

“And the striker is, is Viktor from Sporting. Those are the three signing I would definitely get for this summer.”

