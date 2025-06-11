Manchester United are in danger of missing out on Viktor Gyokeres altogether after Fabrizio Romano revealed the player had taken a “direct call” from a new big-name club, while a broken promise from Sporting CP further jeopardises Ruben Amorim’s hopes of a reunion at Old Trafford.

After one of their most turbulent seasons in a generation, Manchester United are attacking the summer transfer market with real vigour to ensure they will not suffer a repeat in the 2025/26 campaign. And having already struck a deal for Matheus Cunha in a £62.5m move from Wolves, the Red Devils are working hard on adding supreme Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo to their mix.

While talks with the Bees over a deal are ongoing, United at least have the assurance that Mbeumo himself wants to make the move to Old Trafford above any on offer from his other suitors.

Beyond that, Amorim also wants to sign a new No.9 to spearhead his 3-4-2-1 formation, and with several options having been under consideration, it now looks like Gyokeres will be the main target they focus their transfer attentions on.

But while the free-scoring Sporting Lisbon star has agreed to make the move despite the absence of Champions League football, United are yet to make an official approach – and their hesitancy could result in the Red Devils being beaten to his signature.

That’s after Romano confirmed that Italian giants Juventus have now been in touch over a potential deal.

Romano revealed on UtdJoshua: “We know it’s complicated for Italian clubs to make these kinds of deals.

“I’m not saying Juventus will sign Gyokeres, but I can guarantee that Juventus called over the weekend to be informed about the situation.”

IN-DEPTH 🔴⚫ Every completed Man Utd transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Romano explains why Man Utd target Gyokeres has Sporting ‘tension’

Despite that warning, United remain optimistic they can still pull off a deal, though it is likely they will need to sanction some sales before being able to finance a raid on Sporting.

To that end, United are working on offloading the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho this summer – all of whom have been told they do not figure in the club’s long-term plans.

However, it remains to be seen what sort of price United will need to pay to land the Swede, who has blasted in an incredible 97 goals in 102 appearances for the two-time reigning Primeira Liga champions.

Initially, Sporting had shown a willingness to accept a fee for lower than the player’s vast €100m (£84.7m, $114m) exit clause. In recent days, though, it has been suggested the Portuguese giants had now gone back on that gentlemen’s agreement and were likely to hold out for a more hefty fee – perhaps inspired by Liverpool’s incredible outlay for Florian Wirtz.

Romano confirmed the player and the Sporting were now in dispute over his exit fee, explaining: “Sporting had initially agreed to let him leave for a fee of around €65m (£55m, $74m), depending on payment terms.

“That was because the player was always seen as professional and did not seek to leave a year ago when he was also in demand. He had the chance to go but decided to stay.

“They were prepared to accept this transfer fee…. but then, Sporting are now insisting on something more than €65m, maybe nearer €85m. So the player is also not so happy with the club, which is why the situation is getting tense. Let’s see, because I still see Viktor Gyokeres leaving Sporting this summer with interest from several clubs.”

Man Utd transfer latest: Cash-plus-player offer for Osimhen?

Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen will continue to reject Saudi Arabian approaches in favour of moving to the Premier League, and United are preparing a cash-plus-player offer they hope will tempt Napoli, according to a report.

On the outgoing front, Borussia Dortmund have ‘expressed their interest’ in signing Sancho – and an immediate positional change is reportedly on the cards when the 25-year-old makes the move.

Elsewhere, Erik ten Hag is understood to be keen on a reunion with Rasmus Hojlund at the former’s new club, Bayer Leverkusen, with the Dane’s performances under the Dutchman during their time at Old Trafford revealing a very startling picture.

Viktor Gyokeres: His complete record at Sporting CP