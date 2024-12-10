Viktor Gyokeres may have added fuel to Manchester United transfer links after admitting former Red Devils stars Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo are his idols.

Man Utd have been linked with the prolific striker for some time now and that is likely to intensify after his former manager Ruben Amorim swapped Sporting CP for Old Trafford last month.

Since joining from Coventry City, Gyokeres has scored a remarkable 68 goals and bagged 19 assists in 72 appearances for the Portuguese outfit; prompting some European giants to chase his signature.

United are one such team tracking the 26-year-old, as striker Rasmus Hojlund continues to blow hot and cold at the Premier League side and summer signing Joshua Zirkzee has been underwhelming thus far.

Now, the Sweden international, who has a €100m (£83m, $106m) release clause but could reportedly leave Sporting next summer for upwards of €70m (£57.8m, $73.7m), may have opened the door to a United transfer after paying homage to ex-forwards Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic.

The former was at the Red Devils between 2003-09 and became one of the greatest players of all time and his fellow Swede Ibrahimovic spent two years at the club (2016-18) after forging a stunning career of his own.

Gyokeres told UEFA: “The players I looked up to were Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s about how they performed on the pitch, they went the extra mile, which impressed me. I wanted to do similar things on the pitch.”

Gyokeres coy over his future

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Gyokeres, who was playing Championship football last year and is now one of the most sought-after strikers in world football, is wanted by United, Paris Saint-Germain, and Newcastle United.

Other reports have suggested that the former Brighton and Hove Albion player, who never really got a chance at the Amex, is a top target for Amorim but whether the two can reunite remains to be seen.

Gyokeres himself gave little away when asked about the prospect of following his old manager to the Premier League.

He told Fotboll Skanalen in November: “He [Amorim] probably has some strikers there already, so we’ll see. No, he hasn’t [asked me to join him]. It’s fun but nothing I attach any importance to because it’s talk and nothing concrete.”

Gyokeres added, via Fabrizio Romano: “‘I want to finish this season at Sporting. I love it here. We will see [about a new club] when the time comes. I want to play, that’s crucial, and there will be also other factors.”

Man Utd transfer roundup

Just over 24 hours after Dan Ashworth left his role as United’s sporting director, following a paltry five months in the post, the 53-year-old has been linked with a sensational move to Arsenal.

The Gunners are looking for a successor to sporting director Edu, who is currently on gardening leave, and now the ex-Brighton technical director may be their top target.

Amid United’s troubles at left-back, with Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw missing much of the last 18 months through injury, they have been linked with AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez.

The France international is seen as an alternative if they are unable to land Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, who is into the last year of his contract.

Finally, have secured the signing of one of English football’s most talented teenage wing prospects after they beat off competition from both Arsenal and Chelsea to sign Emmanuel Ziro.

