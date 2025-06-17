Manchester United remain confident about signing Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP in the summer transfer window despite reports to the contrary, sources have told TEAMtalk, though Ruben Amorim has another striker in mind should a move for the Swedish star hit the buffers.

While Man Utd have already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves and are in talks with Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo, Amorim’s number one target in the summer transfer window is to sign a striker. With Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee failing to meet expectations, the Red Devils need a quality number nine to challenge for the Premier League top four next season.

And despite reports over the weekend in Portugal that suggested Gyokeres had ruled out a switch to Old Trafford owing to a lack of Champions League football, sources insist that is not the case and the player very much remains the club’s undoubted number one target this summer.

Furthermore, TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd are still very much confident in securing the services of the Sweden international striker, largely due to his strong relationship with manager Amorim, who managed him at Sporting.

Gyokeres, who is set to leave Sporting this summer, has expressed a preference for the Premier League, making Man Utd a viable option.

While the 27-year-old is keen on Champions League football, sources suggest that Amorim’s influence could tip the scales in Man Utd’s favour, even though they will not play in any European competition next season.

Gyokeres has been prolific in Portugal, blending physicality, pace, and clinical finishing, making him an ideal fit for Man Utd’s rebuilding project.

The Swede is one of the most lethal strikers in the world and scored 54 goals and gave 13 assists in 52 appearances in the 2024/25 campaign, as Sporting won Liga Portugal and Taca de Portugal.

Gyokeres was also described by his Sporting team-mate Zeno Debast in HLN in June as “the most complete player I have ever seen” and as “a monster”.

READ MORE 🔴 Every completed Man Utd transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Hugo Ekitike is Man Utd’s Plan B – sources

If Gyokeres moves to Old Trafford, then it would be a statement of intent from Man Utd, as Amorim looks to reshape the squad.

However, other Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, are monitoring Gyokeres, which means that Man Utd face competition to reunite the former Coventry City striker with Amorim at Old Trafford.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that, as a Plan B, Man Utd are targeting Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd made inquiries over the past week to understand the conditions of a potential deal for the 22-year-old Frenchman.

Ekitike, who prefers a move to England, is said to be enthusiastic about the prospect of joining Man Utd.

The former Paris Saint-Germain youngster’s pace and potential make him an attractive long-term option, although he remains a secondary choice behind Gyokeres.

Like with Gyokeres, Man Utd face stiff competition for Ekitike as well.

Liverpool have recently made moves to explore a deal, while Chelsea have listed him as a viable option to bolster their attacking ranks despite signing Liam Delap already this summer.

This multi-club interest could complicate Man Utd’s plans, particularly if Ekitike considers offers from teams offering European football.

Latest Man Utd news: Raphinha truth, second bid

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has revealed whether there is any truth behind speculation that Man Utd are planning to pay £127million for Barcelona star Raphinha.

One of Serie A’s best striker is willing to move to Man Utd, according to a report.

Meanwhile, Man Utd are set to make a second bid for one of their top targets.

QUIZ: How well do you know Viktor Gyokeres?