‘Most complete player’ has ‘said yes to Manchester United’ after Ruben Amorim contact

Manchester United have received a huge boost in their quest to sign a lethal striker, with a second source revealing that he is ready to move to Old Trafford as Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim gets his wish.

Having endured a hugely disappointing season where they finished 15th in the Premier League table and lost to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final, Man Utd have embarked on a mission to get things right for the 2025/26 campaign.

Man Utd have already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves, with manager Amorim set to play the Brazil international forward as one of his two number 10s.

The Red Devils are also in talks with Brentford to sign winger Bryan Mbeumo in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd are on the hunt for a new striker as well, with neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee proving to be the prolific marksman that the Red Devils need to compete with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Liam Delap was Man Utd’s top striker target, but he decided to join Chelsea despite holding face-to-face talks with the Red Devils.

Man Utd have now gone back to trying to sign Viktor Gyokeres, with two separate sources claiming that the Sporting CP striker has approved a move to Old Trafford.

Journalist Ben Jacobs told talkSPORT this week that ‘Gyokeres is open to a move to Manchester United even without Champions League football’, adding that Amorim ‘has kept in contact with him since moving to Old Trafford’.

Amorim worked with Gyokeres at Sporting, who are willing to sell him for £60million despite there being a £85million release clause in his contract.

TuttoJuve has backed Jacobs’s claim about the 27-year-old striker, revealing that the striker has ‘already said yes to Manchester United’.

Gyokeres ‘wants to reunite with Ruben Amorim’, according to the report, which has stated that despite the interest of Arsenal, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, it is Man Utd that are in pole position for the Sporting ace.

The striker scored 54 goals and gave 13 assists in 52 appearances last season and was described by his team-mate Zeno Debast in HLN this week as “the most complete player I have ever seen” and as “a monster”.

Ruben Amorim wants Viktor Gyokeres at Man Utd – report

According to GiveMeSport, Man Utd manager Amorim has directly told his bosses to get a deal done for Gyokeres in the summer transfer window.

The report has revealed that after missing out on the signing of Delap to Chelsea, Amorim has ‘instructed’ Man Utd chiefs to bring Gyokeres to Old Trafford.

‘The Portuguese tactician is hopeful for an Old Trafford reunion with Gyokeres this offseason and is now believed to be edging closer to having his wish granted’, notes the report.

GiveMeSport has added that Man Utd have made ‘formal contact’ with Sporting to learn the conditions of a deal for the Sweden international striker.

Gyokeres is ‘Amorim’s preferred striker target this summer’, according to a report.

