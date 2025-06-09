Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of one of their top targets, according to a report, as Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim could be about to get his wish granted.

Following a hugely disappointing season that ended with Man Utd losing the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur and finishing 15th in the Premier League table, the Red Devils have ramped up their rebuild under Amorim. Matheus Cunha has already joined from Wolves, while talks are going on to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd are also in the market for a new striker. Rasmus Hojlund has failed to prove that he can be a prolific marksman in the Premier League, while Joshua Zirkzee is not a natural number nine.

Viktor Gyokeres is one of the strikers that Man Utd are determined to sign in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd manager Amorim worked with Gyokeres when he was in charge of Sporting CP.

According to Sky Sports, Man Utd have taken a huge step in their pursuit of the 27-year-old Swedish star, who was described by his Sporting CP team-mate Zeno Debast in HLN this week as “the most complete player I have ever seen” and as “a monster”.

Man Utd have ‘made an initial approach’ for the 27-year-old striker ‘through intermediaries’, with Amorim ‘a big admirer of Gyokeres having managed him at Sporting’.

Sky Sports has noted that Gyokeres has a release clause of £84million in his contract, but he ‘has a gentleman’s agreement to leave Sporting this summer for offers above £58m’.

Fichajes has reported that Man Utd are ‘willing’ to pay £60million for the striker, adding that the Red Devils are ‘going all out for Viktor Gyokeres’.

Gyokeres is one of the most lethal strikers in the world and scored 54 goals and gave 13 assists in 52 appearances last season, as Sporting CP won Liga Portugal and Taca de Portugal.

What Ruben Amorim has told Man Utd about Gyokeres

Amorim knows Gyokeres inside out from their time together at Sporting CP, and the Man Utd manager is reportedly desperate to work with him at Old Trafford.

According to GiveMeSport, Amorim has directly told his Man Utd bosses to sign the striker in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd had made Liam Delap their number one striker target in the summer transfer window.

However, Delap picked Chelsea over Man Utd, which has forced the Red Devils to delve into the market again for a striker.

According to GiveMeSport, Amorim is ‘hopeful for an Old Trafford reunion with Gyokeres this offseason and is now believed to be edging closer to having his wish granted’.

