Viktor Gyokeres will NOT be moving to Manchester United this summer for two reasons, as per huge reports coming out of the Portuguese media on Saturday morning, with Arsenal now strongly expected to tie up a deal for the Sporting CP striker.

The Swede finds himself in huge demand this summer after blitzing his way to an incredible 97 goals in 102 matches for the two-time reigning Primeira Liga champions, whom he joined in a bargain €20m move from Coventry City. And with Gyokeres making clear his desire to leave this summer, a blockbuster move to the Premier League has been gathering pace in recent weeks.

However, while both Arsenal and Manchester United have both held talks with the player’s agent over a prospective move, the saga is already threatening to turn ugly amid claims and counter-claims over an apparent gentlemen’s agreement that potentially allows him to leave the Portuguese capital this summer.

And while denials have since emerged over a possible cut-price exit arrangement this summer, Gyokeres has also spoken out to deny allegations he could potentially go on strike to try and force through the move.

In recent days, it had been suggested that a move to Old Trafford looked the more likely and Arsenal instead deciding to focus on a deal for Benjamin Sesko instead, feeling the Slovenian had a higher ceiling.

However, Saturday’s edition of Record (page 17), now claims that talks over a possible switch to United have officially broken down, with Ruben Amorim’s side ‘no longer an option’ for the 27-year-old striker.

Claiming the move had fallen away for two reasons, namely United’s inability to match the asking price and they had failed to convince the player to make the move, Record writes: ‘The footballer’s agents have officially told Ruben Amorim’s club that he is no longer an option for the striker’.

‘United made several contacts over the last week, as we wrote, but with Arsenal’s advance, this possibility lost strength and, in the last few hours, it has fallen away completely.’

The report adds: ‘The Red Devils made an offer to the Swede but did not present arguments capable of convincing him. Gyokeres prefers [‘dream destination’] Arsenal, who are preparing a second offer, after Sporting rejected €55m plus €10m in add-ons.

‘Although they had not completely ruled out United up until this stage, the player’s representatives never considered the Manchester club as a priority option.’

Gyokeres: Why striker has rejected move to Man Utd

Record goes on to state that, amid the arguments over the actual price Gyokeres will be allowed to leave for this summer, it will ultimately take a fee of €80m (£68m, $92m) to convince Sporting to sell.

And they state that the asking price has ultimately counted against United, who can no longer afford to finance the deal as things currently stand.

Fuelled by their lack of Champions League football, which has both impacted their finances and the club’s appeal, the report adds that ‘the transformation process that the club is going through and the greater sporting risk’ are reasons behind the rejection.

They end by saying that the door to Old Trafford is ‘definitively closed’ and that ‘the dream destination is really the Emirates’.

Such news will leave United having to consider several other possible options, and thankfully, there appears to be no shortage of potential contenders.

Indeed, United are reportedly ready to try again for Victor Osimhen, despite his formidable wage demands, which to still look prohibitive. The Nigerian remains on the market after he made it clear a move to Saudi Arabia is not an option for him this summer.

The Red Devils have also been touted as suitors for Hugo Ekitike, though Eintracht Frankfurt’s €100m (£85m, $115m) demands make a deal difficult.

As a result, TEAMtalk has been told on good authority that a move for Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta looks the most likely option this summer, while free agent striker Jonathan David is another being considered.

Viktor Gyokeres has posted formidable stats at Sporting CP