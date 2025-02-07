Manchester United believe that Viktor Gyokeres is going to move to Old Trafford and reunite with his former Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim, with a trusted journalist revealing that a deal is in place and also explaining why the Red Devils did not bring in a replacement for Marcus Rashford following his move to Aston Villa in the January transfer window.

Gyokeres is one of the best strikers in the world and has been a revelation at Sporting since his move to the Portuguese club in the summer of 2023. After scoring 43 goals and giving 17 assists in 116 appearances for Coventry City, the Sweden international striker has found the back of the net 77 times and provided 22 assists in 83 matches in all competitions for Sporting.

The 26-year-old has strongly been linked with a return to England in recent months, with Arsenal claimed to be very interested in the striker.

Barcelona are also said to be interested in Gyokeres, but it has now emerged that Man Utd have a deal in place for the striker.

According to The Independent journalist Miguel Delaney, Man Utd have a deal in place for Gyokeres to join Amorim’s squad in the summer.

Writing in his Reading the Game newsletter that was sent to the subscribers at 12:32pm on Friday, Delaney noted that Man Utd did not bring a replacement for Rashford because they are planning to sign Gyokeres in the summer.

England international forward Rashford joined Villa on loan from Man Utd in the January transfer window.

Delaney wrote: “It’s well known Marcus Rashford is angling for a move to Barcelona, but there was some surprise at one major club over his loan to Aston Villa as they were under the impression that he wanted to test himself abroad.

“Ruben Amorim had the full backing of the Manchester United hierarchy in offloading him.

“The club did not replace him with any forward – but then it could be said they weren’t playing him anyway – and the thinking there is that Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres is in place for the summer.”

This update on the future of Gyokeres follows a report in The i Paper that Man Utd decided not to try to sign the striker because Sporting wanted £83million for him.

Sporting would be willing to sell the Sweden international for £60million in the summer transfer window.

Jonathan David blow for Man Utd

Another striker that Man Utd are keen on is Jonathan David. The Canada international striker is out of contract at Lille at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old is one of the most prolific strikers in European football. David has scored 20 goals in 34 matches in all competitions this season and found the back of the net 26 times in 47 appearances in the 2023-24 campaign.

TBR has reported that David is in advanced talks with Barcelona and has decided to move to the LaLiga club as a free agent in the summer of 2025.

The report has noted that Man Utd are among the clubs who have been in contact with David’s entourage in recent months, but the striker is determined to complete a transfer to Spanish and European giants Barcelona.

Latest Man Utd news: Kane interest, Wharton assessment

Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the world and has been banging in the goals for fun for Bayern Munich.

With the revelation that Kane could be available for £54million next January, reports have emerged that Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe would love for the Premier League giants to sign the former Tottenham striker.

Ratcliffe and INEOS were keen on a deal for the England international striker in 2023 before he left Tottenham for Bayern.

While Kane is open to the idea of returning to the Premier League, he does not want to join Arsenal or Chelsea, with Tottenham having the first option of re-signing him.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd are interested in Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

Wharton has just recovered from injury problems, and TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Man Utd are going to monitor how the young midfielder does for Palace in the coming weeks and months.

The England international is one of the best and most promising young midfielders in the Premier League, and there is no surprise that defending Premier League champions Manchester City and Premier League top-four hopefuls Newcastle United are also going to assess Wharton for the rest of the season.

Fraser Fletcher has also reported that Man Utd are interested in Athletic Bilbao attacking midfielder Oihan Sancet.

TEAMtalk understands that the Red Devils are among a number of clubs who are looking at Sancet.

Man Utd are not at the stage yet where they are planning a bid for the playmaker in the summer transfer window and are aware of the intense competition they will face.

