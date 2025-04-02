Viktor Gyokeres has decided not to join Manchester United in the summer transfer window despite his promise to Ruben Amorim, according to a Portuguese report, which has revealed the club that he would love to move to.

Gyokeres has been on fire since his move to Sporting CP from Coventry City in 2023. The Sweden international striker has scored 85 goals and given 26 assists in 92 appearances for the Portuguese giants and won the Primeira Liga last season. During his spell at Coventry, the striker found the back of the net 43 times and provided 17 assists in 116 appearances.

Man Utd are among the clubs linked with a move for Gyokeres, who has scored 42 goals and given 11 assists in 42 matches in all competitions for Sporting this season.

While Rasmus Hojlund is only 22 and has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford, Joshua Zirkzee is not a natural number nine.

Man Utd need to sign a top-quality striker in the summer transfer window if they are to compete for the Premier League top four next season.

Earlier this week, a report revealed that Gyokeres had promised Man Utd boss Amorim that he would make the move to Old Trafford in the summer of 2025.

The striker worked with Amorim at Sporting, and it would have certainly left Man Utd fans excited.

However, it has now been claimed in the Portuguese media that Gyokeres, who, according to his former Swansea City and Coventry City team-mate Jake Bidwell in The Manchester Evening News in November 2024, is an” unstoppable” striker who plays with “aggression”, has completely made a U-turn over his stance on Man Utd.

A Bola has reported that Man Utd are not among the clubs that Gyokeres has on his shortlist.

That is because the Red Devils will not play in the Champions League next season, although that could change if Amorim was to lead the Premier League giants to Europa League success this campaign.

Man Utd, who lost to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening, are 13th in the Premier League table at the moment and may not even end up in the top half.

Viktor Gyokeres chooses Arsenal – report

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Gyokeres is among the strikers Arsenal are seriously considering signing in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Arsenal have already held talks with the striker’s agents.

While the north London club have yet to make an offer for Gyokeres, sources have indicated that Sporting will sell him for £50million and will not demand his release clause of €100m (£83m, $108m) to be met.

A Bola has noted Arsenal’s interest in the report, and, encouragingly for the Emirates Stadium faithful, they have claimed that the Gunners are ‘the choice of the striker’.

Arsenal are in the race for the Premier League title this season and have also reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Latest Man Utd news: Araujo talks, Fernandes chat

Man Utd are interested in signing Ronald Araujo from Barcelona in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

It has been claimed that the Red Devils plan to open talks for the defender, with Barca willing to offload him.

Man Utd head coach Amorim has privately told Bruno Fernandes that he will not leave this summer.

Real Madrid are reportedly planning a £90million bid for the Portuguese star, but Amorim wants him to stay.

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand has criticised three Man Utd players after the defeat to Forest.

