Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim’s desire to sign a key target has suffered a significant blow as Real Madrid join the race, with a report claiming what the striker wants to do in the January transfer window.

Man Utd are having a tough time at the moment. The Red Devils are not in the race for the Premier League top four and are dangerously close to the relegation zone. Amorim’s side are only seven points above third-placed Ipswich Town and have lost four of their last six league games.

United struggled to score goals this season under Erik ten Hag, and things have not improved under Amorim. They have found the back of the net just 23 times in 20 Premier League games this campaign. Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are 17th, have scored more than United with 31 goals.

Amorim is keen on signing a striker and wants to bring Viktor Gyokeres to Old Trafford. The United boss worked with the Sweden international at Sporting Lisbon and believes that he would solve his team’s goalscoring woes.

However, United are facing a major threat from Real Madrid for the signing of Gyokeres. Sky Germany has claimed that the Spanish giants are now watching the striker very closely, and so are Bayern Munich.

The report has noted interest from Barcelona and Manchester City as well in the 26-year-old, who has scored 30 goals and given six assists in 28 matches in all competitions so far this season.

Sky Germany has also laid out what Gyokeres’s plans are. Despite interest from Real Madrid, United and City, the striker has decided not to leave Sporting in the January transfer window. He wants to finish the season with the Portuguese giants.

Gyokeres, though, could leave in the summer of 2025. A fee of €60m (£49.8m, $62.2m) to €60m (£58m, $72.5m) could be enough to lure him out of Lisbon.

READ NEXT

➡️ David Ornstein hints at stunning new Marcus Rashford outcome that’ll do Man Utd no favours

Viktor Gyokeres unlikely to join Man Utd in January

While Amorim has worked with Gyokeres before and knows the player inside out, it is going to be extremely tough for the Premier League club to pull off a deal, especially now that he wants to stay at Sporting and has several other options, including Madrid and City.

Earlier this month, TEAMtalk reported that Man Utd do not have the funds needed to make big signings in the January transfer window.

They need to sell players to facilitate moves for big stars such as Gyokeres. While the likes of Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee could leave, given that Man Utd are not going to play in the Champions League next season, a transfer to Old Trafford may not appeal to Gyokeres.

Sources had earlier told TEAMtalk that Gyokeres could realistically only arrive at Old Trafford in the summer of 2025, and Sky Germany‘s latest report about the striker’s decision to continue at Sporting for the rest of the season backs that up.

Latest Manchester United news: Nuno Mendes latest, Casemiro exit

With United having a torrid season, Gyokeres is not the only player that Amorim has his eyes on. The Red Devils are looking for a new left-back as well, and Nuno Mendes is on their radar.

United are reportedly readying a move for the Paris Saint-Germain left-back. Amorim thinks that the 22-year-old is the perfect left-back for the way he likes to play. With the youngster struggling for playing time at PSG, Man Utd believe that they are in a strong position to get a deal done in the January transfer window.

Players could be leaving Old Trafford this month, and one of them is Antony. The Brazilian winger has been a huge disappointment at Old Trafford since his move from Ajax in 2022 and is available for a transfer in January. Real Betis and Olympiacos are keen on Antony> and loan approaches have been made, according to reports.

Marcus Rashford could also be at a new club after the January transfer window closes, and so could defensive midfielder Casemiro. The Brazilian has had a mixed time at Old Trafford and has failed to live up to expectations. Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr want to sign the former Real Madrid ace.

QUIZ: Which position should Man Utd prioritise in January?