£59m ‘unstoppable’ striker has told Ruben Amorim he will join Man Utd

Viktor Gyokeres has told Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim that he will join him at Old Trafford, according to a report, which has revealed that Arsenal could now spoil the potential reunion.

Gyokeres has established himself as one of the best strikers in Europe since his move to Sporting CP from Coventry City in the summer of 2023. The 26-year-old scored 43 goals and gave 17 assists in 116 matches in all competitions for Coventry and has already scored 85 goals and provided 26 assists in 92 appearances for Sporting CP.

The Sweden international, who has scored 42 goals and given 11 assists in 42 appearances so far this season, worked with Man Utd head coach Amorim at Sporting CP before the Portuguese manager decided to leave for Old Trafford in November.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on March 14 that Man Utd are keen on a summer deal for Gyokeres.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd boss Amorim is keen on a reunion with the Swede, who was described by his former Swansea City and Coventry City team-mate Jake Bidwell as an “unstoppable” striker in The Manchester Evening News in November 2024.

It has now emerged that Gyokeres himself wants to move to Old Trafford, with journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealing on Sky Sport Switzerland that the striker has “given his word to Rúben Amorim to join him at Manchester United this summer”.

However, things could change now, with Man Utd having a poor season on the pitch.

While the Red Devils have reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League, they may not even end up in the top half of the Premier League table.

Tavolieri has noted that “the complex sporting situation of the Red Devils could call into question this friendship pact between the Swede and the Portuguese”.

The journalist has added that Sporting CP are demanding €70million (£58.5m, $75.8m) for Gyokeres.

This latest update on Gyokeres comes after a report revealed that Victor Osimhen would be willing to join Man Utd even if the Red Devils do not qualify for the Champions League next season.

The Nigeria international striker is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli until the end of the season.

Arsenal in contact for Viktor Gyokeres

According to Sky Sport Switzerland, Man Utd are now in danger of missing out on Gyokeres to Arsenal.

Arsenal’s new Sporting Director Andrea Berta is said to be keen on bringing Gyokeres to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners have already made contact with Gyokeres’s entourage, with the north London club willing to pay the €70million (£58.5m, $75.8m) fee needed for him.

Arsenal plan to hold further meetings in the coming weeks to understand the striker’s personal terms.

Latest Man Utd news: Rashford future, Christian Eriksen in demand

TEAMtalk understands that although Aston Villa have been impressed with how Marcus Rashford has done so far, they will not make a final decision on his future until the end of the season.

Rashford joined Villa on loan from Premier League rivals Man Utd in the winter transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the Villans have the option to make the loan deal permanent for £40million in the summer of 2025.

Christian Eriksen is out of contract at Man Utd at the end of the season, and a return to Ajax is possible for the former Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder.

Ajax director Marijn Beuker said about Eriken: “He is one of the players who has performed fantastically with us in the past that we are thinking about. There are more in the media.”

Meanwhile, Man Utd are closely monitoring Lorenzo Lucca, according to a report.

