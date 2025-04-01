Man Utd told to sign ‘very powerful’ striker who ‘creates’ and wants to play for Amorim

Nani has said that he would love to see Manchester United sign Viktor Gyokeres in the summer transfer window, but another former Old Trafford star believes that Ruben Amorim should bring in a former Tottenham Hotspur striker instead.

One of the areas that Man Utd are desperate to strengthen in the summer transfer window is attack. Rasmus Hojlund is still only 22 and has failed to lead the line to the high standards expected of a number one striker at Old Trafford, while Joshua Zirkzee is a year older and is not a natural number nine.

Man Utd’s defeat to Nottingham Forest away from home at the City Ground on Tuesday evening in which they failed to score has once again highlighted the absolute need for a top-quality number nine.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on March 14 that Man Utd want to sign Gyokeres.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd boss Amorim is keen on a reunion with the striker, having managed him at Sporting CP.

A report this week revealed that Gyokeres has ‘given his word to Rúben Amorim to join him at Manchester United this summer’, although the Red Devils’ poor performances and Arsenal’s interest in the Sweden international striker could affect that.

Former Man Utd winger Nani has urged the Red Devils to sign Gyokeres from Sporting CP to solve their goalscoring problems.

The Portuguese has outlined the attributes of the 26-year-old Sweden international striker that would make him a perfect fit in Amorim’s team.

Nani said on Rio Ferdinand Presents: “He is a player who can play in the Premier League – trust me.”

“If he was playing the same today as one year ago, I would say no, because in the Premier League, the defenders will eat him, because he just wants to run with the ball.

“I would love to see him at Man Utd, because we need players! If he can go to Man Utd and do the same as he’s doing here, I will be very happy, because he scores so many goals, he scores every week.

“If he doesn’t score, he assists, he creates for the team. He’s very powerful, he’s a player who can run for 90 minutes at the same speed.”

Louis Saha prefers Harry Kane to Viktor Gyokeres

Gyokeres has been on fire since he joined Sporting CP from Coventry City in 2023.

The striker has scored 85 goals and given 26 assists in 92 appearances for the Portuguese giants.

Former Man Utd striker Louis Saha, though, believes that Harry Kane would be a better signing for Man Utd than Gyokeres.

Man Utd have been linked with Kane, with the club’s co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said to be a big fan of the England international striker, who has scored 33 goals and given 12 assists in 38 matches in all competitions for Bayern so far this season.

Saha told Goal when asked if former Tottenham star Kane is Man Utd’s best target despite his age: “I think so. When you look at his numbers, he may be older than he was two years ago, even though he has scored many for Bayern Munich. Part of that is a shame, because those goals could have won the Premier League [for United].

“His performances would give confidence towards other players like Rasmus, like Zirzkee, and players around who need guidance, who need guarantees, who need leadership. That’s the type of player that I want.

“Gyokeres and Mateta are good players, definitely in form, but they’re not quite Kane’s calibre.

“The example I always use is that I came to a club where I played with [Ruud] van Nistelrooy. Basically the guy was scoring 30 goals if not 40 in a season. I learned from him and the pressure was on his shoulders.

“Then when I came to a point where I learned enough, I felt like that confidence and [Wayne] Rooney popped up and life was easy.

“That’s not the case at the moment. Now there are young players playing at the top. It is dangerous to put another one in somewhere.”

