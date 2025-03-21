Ruben Amorim ‘pushing’ Man Utd to sign ‘unstoppable’ goal machine

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is keen on a reunion with Viktor Gyokeres, according to the Italian media, but Chelsea are a major threat while the chances of Joshua Zirkzee leaving at the end of the season have also been analysed.

One of the areas that Man Utd are keen on strengthening in the summer transfer window is attack. Rasmus Hojlund is only 22 and has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford, having managed just 24 goals in 82 matches in all competitions for the Red Devils. Zirkzee is not a natural number nine and is himself relatively young at the age of 23.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on March 18 that Man Utd are keen on signing a new striker this summer.

Ipswich Town star Liam Delap is a target for the Red Devils, while Victor Osimhen, now on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, is also a player that Man Utd like.

Fraser Fletcher reported on March 14 that Man Utd are pursuing Gyokeres, and it has now emerged that Red Devils boss Amorim is personally keen on a deal for the Sporting CP striker.

Amorim worked with Gyokeres at Portuguese giants Sporting, and, according to Calciomercato, the Man Utd boss is “pushing to bring” the Sweden international striker to Old Trafford.

Described by his former Swansea City and Coventry City team-mate Jake Bidwell as an ”unstoppable” striker who plays with “aggression” in The Manchester Evening News in November 2024, the 26-year-old has scored 40 goals and given 10 assists in 41 appearances already this season.

While Man Utd would love to have Gyokeres in their team from next season, CalcioMercato has revealed that Chelsea could challenge their Premier League rivals for the Swedish star, who scored 43 goals and gave 15 assists in 50 matches in all competitions last season.

The report has noted that Chelsea have already agreed deals to sign Geovany Quenda and Dario Essugo from Sporting, with the latter currently on loan at Las Palmas.

Interestingly, Amorim wanted Quenda at Man Utd, but it was Chelsea who managed to convince the player and Sporting to do a deal with them instead.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano also recently revealed the fee that any club, including Man Utd, would have to pay for Gyokeres – it is less than his release clause.

Romano noted on his YouTube channel: “For Viktor Gyokeres you should not follow the release clause anymore. The release clause is €100m, that’s the official contract, but there is a pact between the player, agents and Sporting directly with the president to let Viktor Gyokeres leave in the summer for a different transfer fee.

“So not €100m (£83.9m) which was the fee in January, but in the summer to respect the player who accepted to stay at Sporting for one more season (2024/25) and to stay in January despite Ruben Amorim leaving, the price will be different.

“It will be a package worth around €65m-€75m (£54.5m-£62.9m) based on payment terms, add-ons and all these sorts of things.”

Juventus blow for Joshua Zirkzee

CalcioMercato has also brought an update on the future of Zirkzee, who joined Man Utd from Bologna in the summer of 2024 for £36.5million.

The 23-year-old Netherlands international forward has not had a great time at Old Trafford, with the former Bayern Munich player scoring just six goals and giving only two assists in 44 appearances so far this season.

It has been reported that there have been “exploratory contacts” between Zirkzee’s entourage and Juventus in recent months, but things have now changed at the Italian giants.

The future of Thiago Motta as the Juventus head coach is far from certain, and the Bianconeri directors are now looking for a striker who scores a lot of goals.

Zirkzee is not that kind of player, which has led Juventus to show interest in Osimhen instead.

Latest Man Utd news: Branthwaite interest, Dibling talks

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils had two offers for Branthwaite turned down by Everton in the summer of 2024, but there is still interest in the defender.

Man Utd reportedly believe that Branthwaite can be their “next defensive kingpin” and are “ready to meet his £50m-plus valuation”.

Tyler Dibling is also on Man Utd’s radar, and it is almost certain that he will leave Southampton at the end of the season.

A report has revealed that Man Utd are in talks over a deal for Dibling, who has scored four goals and given two assists in 30 matches in all competitions for the Saints so far this season.

Meanwhile, there has been an outlandish claim that Man Utd want to sign Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

