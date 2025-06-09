Manchester United are in regular contact with Viktor Gyokeres as they try to time their bid to prise the striker away from Sporting CP to perfection, with Fabrizio Romano explaining the latest and with the striker’s true feelings on a move to Old Trafford also coming to light.

Ruben Amorim and his transfer team at Manchester United, comprising newly promoted director of football Jason Wilcox and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell, have put their focus into strengthening their attack this summer. Matheus Cunha has already agreed to sign in a £62.5m move from Wolves, while Bryan Mbeumo is next on the agenda as they look to tie up a deal of around £60m with Brentford for the forward.

However, while United remain optimistic of holding off a late challenge from Tottenham Hotspur for Mbeumo, the Cameroon international looks unlikely to be their last attacking additions, with a new No.9 also on their agenda.

While United have missed out on Liam Delap, they do have other irons in the fire and, after much deliberation, they appear to have settled on Gyokeres as their prime target.

United, though, are refusing to go steaming in with a firm bid for the Swede, despite the player having a gentleman’s agreement to leave Sporting CP this summer.

Instead, the club intends to bide their time and strike at precisely the right moment, though they remain in frequent contact with the player’s entourage to ensure they are not pipped to a deal.

Explaining that approach, Romano told Givemesport: “Manchester United had more contacts with all parties involved in Gyokeres deal this week, to understand how the situation was developing for the Swedish striker.”

Clarifying United’s interest, the Italian reporter added: “It means Manchester United remain in the race and are currently informed on every step of the story, as they’re also aware of Italian clubs exploring the situation for Gyokeres.”

Viktor Gyokeres: Striker’s verdict on Man Utd move

As it stands, United are not the only suitors for Gyokeres with Juventus reported to be exploring a possible approach this summer and with AC Milan also linked with a move should they offload the unsettled Rafael Leao first to raise some capital.

However, they do appear to be the only English side actively pursuing his signature. That’s with Arsenal now putting all their energies into a deal for Benjamin Sesko and with Chelsea deliberating whether to go for Hugo Ekitike or Joao Pedro. And while Liverpool have also been tentatively linked with a move, there has been nothing in the way of contact from those associated with the Merseyside club.

That, potentially, could leave United with a clear run at the powerful Swede, who has struck an incredible 54 goals and added 13 assists from 52 appearances this season, a G/A every 63.4 minutes.

Thankfully for United, Gyokeres, too, appears willing to make the move and, unlike Delap, is happy to move to Old Trafford despite the absence of Champions League football next season.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking to The United Stand, Gyokeres is very much open to such a move: “My understanding is that Viktor Gyokeres would be very keen on a move to Man United if they could pull that off, financially speaking.”

Should United manage to secure Mbeumo, any move for Gyokeres will likely need to wait until some sales of their own are secured and to help ensure they don’t breach the Premier League’s strict Profit and Sustainability Rules.

And it’s also understood that Sporting are seeking a fee in the region of €70m (£59m, $80m) for their star – a fee which would become their biggest sale of all time, topping the €65m United paid them for Bruno Fernandes in January 2020.

Man Utd transfer latest: Hojlund future decision; Barcelona stopper eyed

As for Mbeumo, the counter-offer Tottenham will make for the Brentford star have come to light as Thomas Frank attempts to hijack United’s move, and of three critical factors, two are working in Spurs’ favour.

Meanwhile, United striker Rasmus Hojlund looks destined to stay at Old Trafford this summer and compete for his place in the attack. And while the Red Devils are understood to be open to his sale, reporter Rudy Galetti has revealed that interest from a top Italian side has not progressed, leaving the Dane to make a big statement on his future.

And finally, our reporter Galetti has revealed United have reignited their interest in Marc-Andre ter Stegen amid the uncertainty surrounding Andre Onana and with a big decision made by Barcelona over the German stopper.

