Manchester United remain interested in a summer deal for Viktor Gyokeres after learning Victor Osimhen’s stance on a move to Old Trafford, as a report reveals Arsenal’s plan regarding the Sporting CP striker.

One of the reasons why Man Utd have been dire this season is the lack of a quality striker. Rasmus Hojlund has misfired and has not shown any signs that he could become a prolific Premier League marksman, while Joshua Zirkzee is not a natural number nine.

While Man Utd are on the verge of signing Matheus Cunha, the Wolves forward is expected to play as a number 10 in Amorim’s system.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Ipswich Town star Liam Delap is Man Utd’s number one striker target in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Delap himself would be happy to leave Ipswich for Man Utd.

Delap could be signed for a release clause of £30million in his contract at Ipswich following their relegation, and that is hugely appealing to Man Utd.

Gyokeres has also been linked with Man Utd, and while it is widely reported that Arsenal are determined to sign the striker, GiveMeSport has now claimed that a move to Old Trafford may not be entirely out of the question for the Sporting CP star.

The report has revealed that Man Utd still have Gyokeres on their list of transfer targets, with Amorim said to believe that ‘the former Coventry City marksman would be a highly reliable source of goals’.

The 26-year-old Sweden international striker has scored 53 goals and given 13 assists in 51 appearances for Sporting CP this season.

Amorim worked with Gyokeres at Sporting CP and wants his Man Utd bosses to bring the striker to Old Trafford after learning how much Victor Osimhen wants as salary.

Osimhen, who is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli until the end of the season, is looking for £400,000 per week, while Gyokeres would be happy with half of that.

GiveMeSport has noted that Osimhen’s ‘wage demands of approximately £400,000-per-week are viewed as unworkable by the club’.

Arsenal favourites for Viktor Gyokeres

According to GiveMeSport, despite Man Utd’s interest in Gyokeres and Amorim’s connection with the striker, the Red Devils are not in the lead.

Arsenal are said to be ‘strong favourites to land the striker’, who has won the Liga Portugal with Sporting CP in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Like Man Utd, Arsenal are also on the hunt for a top-class striker, with Gabriel Jesus not prolific enough and Kai Havertz not a natural number nine.

GiveMeSport has added that Arsenal are ‘expected to make their move for Gyokeres imminently’, with the Gunners having qualified for the Champions League next season.

Man Utd will confirm their place in Europe’s premier club competition next season if they are able to beat Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final this week.

