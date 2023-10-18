Villarreal lock on to Man Utd forward who hasn’t repaid Ten Hag’s faith, as January transfer touted

Villarreal have fixed their gaze on a Manchester United winger who could leave on loan in January despite Erik ten Hag blocking an exit just two months ago, per a report.

Villarreal have endured a torrid start to the new campaign and currently lay all the way down in 16th position in LaLiga.

According to a report from Gol Digital, the Spanish side hope to refresh their ranks in January and avoid a repeat of past mistakes.

It’s claimed Villarreal have developed a nagging habit of holding on to in-demand players for too long. When the time comes to cash in, the critical moment has passed and the club don’t end up collecting the level of fee they could have if severing ties earlier.

On that front, it’s claimed wideman Yeremy Pino could be cut loose in January. The 12-cap Spain winger is only 20 years of age and was previously linked with Aston Villa in 2022.

Per Gol Digital, the player Villarreal want to replace Yeremy is Man Utd winger, Facundo Pellistri.

The Uruguayan was handed a reprieve by Ten Hag in the off-season. Pellistri was the subject of rampant loan interest, though the Athletic revealed Ten Hag had ruled a departure out at the back end of August.

The Dutch boss intended to keep Pellistri among his wide options until the winter window at least. Indicating how highly he’s rated at Old Trafford, the Athletic also revealed preliminary talks over a contract extension had taken place.

However, fast forward two months into the season and Pellistri is yet to make his mark.

Another loan spell possible for Pellistri

Despite United’s injury crisis and the varying absences of Jadon Sancho and Antony, Pellistri has been an unused substitute in five of United’s 11 matches this season. In the six matches he has appeared in, Pellistri is yet to register a single goal or assist.

As such, Gol Digital state Villarreal could succeed if lodging a loan approach in January.

Pellistri is a known commodity in Spain through his two loan spells with Deportivo Alaves.

The report concludes Ten Hag still has ‘confidence’ in the Uruguayan. However, it’s perhaps a case of more seasoning being required before Pellistri is truly ready to make an impact at Old Trafford.

