Man Utd target Vinicius Junior has spoken about the huge price tag put on his head and whether he could win the Ballon d’Or.

The nine-time Brazil international has been at Real Madrid since July 2018. He arrived at the Bernabeu with big expectations after Madrid parted with over £38m for his signature while still a teenager.

Vinicius’ impact on the Spanish giants is only growing. This term, he is on an impressive 10 La Liga goals from 16 appearances. The left winger got on the scoresheet in Madrid’s last domestic fixture, as they beat Real Sociedad away from home.

Man Utd are hoping to land Vinicius in the near future. They reckon he can become a ‘global star’ by moving to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old is locked in contract talks with Madrid, but Man Utd want to disrupt them by putting huge wages on the table.

Vinicius has now spoken about his transfer value, which is thought to be €100m (£85.4m). He told Spanish outlet Movistar (via ESPN): “Better not to put anything and remain at Real Madrid.”

On his chances of lifting the Ballon d’Or, Vinicius added: “I have to work hard for that and continue to play here, continue to do things well and always show my best version If I continue to play like this of course I can win it.

“The most important thing for me is to win with the team and win many titles with Real Madrid.”

The player’s comments could force United to search for attacking alternatives. One option is Chelsea’s Timo Werner.

Ralf Rangnick, along with new member of staff Helmut Gross, has a good relationship with Werner from their time at RB Leipzig.

The pacy forward bagged 95 goals for Leipzig before his £47.5m switch to Stamford Bridge in July 2020.

Agent has ‘clear idea’ on Man Utd target’s future

Meanwhile, Mino Raiola has been speaking about the future of his client Erling Haaland.

United are hunting the Dortmund ace, although they will have to beat off Man City and Real Madrid for his signature.

“We have clear ideas about where Erling should go and of course we look at what the market has to offer,” Raiola said. “I would be a bad advisor if I didn’t.

“We can influence the market with a player like Erl. We are not influenced by the market, we know this.

“I changed the transfer market with my players. We consultants have created a second game alongside football: calciomercato [Italian for transfer market]. Now we talk about a game two days a week and five days about transfers.

“Maybe the sports directors hate me. I don’t hate anyone myself. I just do my job.”

