Just days after Manchester United and Chelsea’s plans for Vitor Roque came to light, Carlo Ancelotti has raved about the Brazil international striker, but a move to Old Trafford or Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window is unlikely.

Both Man Utd and Chelsea signed strikers in the summer of 2025, While the Red Devils brought Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, the Blues signed Joao Pedro and Liam Delap from Brighton and Hove Albion and Ipswich Town, respectively.

However, like all big clubs, Man Utd and Chelsea are always on the hunt for more quality players, especially youngsters who can be a superstar in the future.

Vitor Roque is one such player who has emerged on the radar of both Man Utd and Chelsea.

On October 21, Goal Brasil reported that Chelsea are ‘closely monitoring’ Roque’s progress at Palmeiras and are ‘evaluating an offer for him in the next transfer window’.

That was followed by a report in Spanish publication Sport that claimed that Man Utd are ‘closely monitoring’ Roque and are ‘prepared to make a €50million (£44m, $58m) offer’.

Roque is back in his native Brazil now, starring for Palmeiras after a disappointing spell at Barcelona, which also included a loan stint at Real Betis, with Sport noting that he has been ‘reborn’ in his homeland.

The 20-year-old scored two goals in 16 appearances for Barcelona and found the back of the net seven times and gave two assists in 33 matches in all competitions for Betis.

The young striker, though, is back in form in Brazil, having scored 20 goals and given five assists in 52 appearances for Palmeiras since his move in February 2025.

Roque has made just one appearance for Brazil, and that too in 2023, but current Selecao head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who managed the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in his career, has said that the striker could be part of his squad for the 2026 World Cup finals next summer and has raved about him.

Ancelotti told AS when asked about Roque: “He’s doing very well, with many goals for Palmeiras and much better than when he was at Barcelona and Betis.

“A type of striker I value. Of the 26 who will go to the World Cup, I have some players who are very clear, and others like Vitor Roque who can fight to make the final list.

Could Vitor Roque join Man Utd in January?

Sport is a Catalan publication and have close ties with the Barcelona hierarchy.

Given that Roque is a former Barcelona player, it is very likely that Sport will be ‘in the know’ about the Brazilian striker.

However, a move to Man Utd in the January transfer window may not be possible.

Firstly, Roque himself may not be keen on leaving Palmeiras in January, with a place in the Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup finals at stake.

While the Brazil international striker will surely have ambitions of coming back to Europe and become a major superstar in the coming years, he will not want to take a risk of moving to a new league and jeopardising a place in Ancelotti’s squad.

Secondly, sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Man Utd are not planning to sign a new striker in the January transfer window.

Sesko picked up a knee injury against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, but, according to BBC Sport, Man Utd have played down the severity of it.

TEAMtalk understands that Joshua Zirkzee will be given the chance to shine as a number nine by Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim in the coming weeks.

Jones reported on November 11: “Not only are United looking to Zirkzee at a time when Sesko nurses a knock, but there is upcoming concern about how the team cope with the absence of Bryan Mbeuno and Amad Diallo while they are away for the Africa Cup of Nations.

“And if Zirkzee can find some form, he could become an unlikely hero through a key period in the campaign.

“If Sesko were to be out for a prolonged period, the club would consider a new signing in attack.

“TEAMtalk sources have indicated, however, that at this moment in time, they do not have a clear vision of someone who could become available in January as a suitable solution.

“As for Sesko, the expectation is that United will not rush him back for their next Premier League clash against Everton in two weeks’ time.

“The expectation is that even if Sesko feels that he won’t be sidelined for long, United are unlikely to play him until December.”

As for Chelsea, manager Enzo Maresca already has Pedro, Delap and Marc Guiu to call upon in attack, so it is hard to see Roque being tempted to move to Stamford Bridge in a World Cup year.

