Manchester United director of recruitment Christopher Vivell is reported to have made contact over a deal for Joan Garcia, with the exact costs to sign the Espanyol goalkeeper coming to light – while the stopper could be one of three quickfire deals at Old Trafford this summer.

The Red Devils have a huge rebuilding mission on their hands this summer as Amorim looks to fuse together a squad of players who are not just comfortable playing in a 3-4-2-1 formation, but who can also elevate Manchester United back among the higher echelons of the Premier League after a truly wretched season.

And while salvation can still arrive in the Europa League, those at Old Trafford are painfully aware of just how far behind United have slipped off the pace on the domestic front.

Indeed, while Amorim is looking to add more goals to his attack, he also wants a more reliable goalkeeper behind them all, and, after one too many high-profile blunders this season, it seems the writing is on the wall for Andre Onana.

Onana is understood to have made clear his intentions to see out his contract at Old Trafford despite strong criticism of his performances this season. However, with Altay Bayindir expected to leave, United now plan to bring in far stronger competition that could ultimately crush Onana’s chances of retaining the gloves on a regular basis.

Now according to Spanish outlet Cope, United have taken the first steps towards signing a replacement after Vivell reached out to the agents of Espanyol star Garcia over a possible move to Old Trafford.

The phenomenal 6ft 3in stopper is considered one of the best young goalkeepers around and actually ranks in the top five rated goalkeepers in Europe’s top-five leagues this season to have made 20 appearances or more, according to WhoScored.

Furthermore, United are keen to trigger his signing early this summer, having learned that the player has €25m (£21.3m, $28.4m) release clause, which will rise to €30m (£25.6m, $34.1m) for the last 15 days of the window, and it will increase by an additional €5m (£4.2m, $5.6m) were he to make his full international debut for Spain.

Furthermore, Espanyol’s sporting director Fran Garagarza has confirmed they are open to the sale of Garcia if the right offer arrives on the table….

IN-DEPTH 🔴⚫ Ranking the 10 best transfers Christopher Vivell will be hoping to replicate at Man Utd

Espanyol open to Juan Garcia sale as Man Utd eye three quickfire deals

Indeed, speaking to Sport, Garagarza admits the possibility of Garcia leaving Espanyol this summer cannot be ignored.

“There’s a lot of noise, but nothing is happening. There’s no firm movement like there was in the previous [summer] window. There may be movements because he’s a top-level goalkeeper, but we’re calm, and most importantly, the kid is very calm,” he said.

Compared to legendary Spain and Real Madrid star Iker Casillas by former Barcelona keeper Oier Olazabal, the 23-year-old’s best years are undoubtedly ahead of him and, given the costs involved, he would certainly prove a smart piece of business if Vivell can get a deal over the line.

Indeed, with the transfer window opening for business for a 10-day period from June 1, United hope to kickstart their summer window by bringing in three quickfire deals, with Fabrizio Romano revealing the capture for Matheus Cunha is also rapidly advancing.

Man Utd transfer latest: Dream midfielder eyed; crazy Cole Palmer links

Meanwhile, United are ready to push for the signing of a brilliant Serie A midfielder as they look to follow up on the Cunha deal, with Romano providing the latest.

Elsewhere, United will rival two other Premier League titans for the signing of Cole Palmer if he decides he wants to leave Chelsea in the near future, a well-connected journalist has claimed.

And finally, Rasmus Hojlund is another United player who looks likely to be on the move this summer and a stunning swap deal involving the Dane has seemingly been drawn up.

IN-PROFILE: Who is Joan Garcia?

Garcia was born in Sallent de Llobregat, Spain, in May 2001 and spent the bulk of his youth career at CF Damm and CE Manresa in Catalonia.

He joined Espanyol in 2016 and worked his way through the academy before making his first-team debut in a 3-2 win over SD Solares-Medio Cudeyo in the Copa del Rey in December 2021.

But the goalkeeper mainly acted as a back-up to Fernando Pacheco and made just nine more appearances in all competitions over the following two years.

He became the first-choice goalkeeper in March 2024 after an injury to Pacheco and kept eight clean sheets and conceded just seven goals from 14 Segunda Division games.

The 23-year-old kept another three clean sheets in the play-offs as Espanyol secured promotion to La Liga and then won gold in the Paris Olympics, although he was an unused substitute for Spain at the tournament.

Standing at 6ft 3 in, Garcia has been compared to Arsenal’s David Raya as he commands his area and is quick off his line to claim crosses. He is also comfortable with the ball at his feet, allowing Espanyol to play out from the back.

“We are dealing with a great goalkeeper, but we are also dealing with a great person,” Espanyol sporting director Fran Garagarza said. “His behaviour, his poise, his harmony and his tone of voice… for me, he’s top 10. That’s what I’ll take from him.”