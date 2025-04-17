Man Utd could move for two Arsenal targets this summer

Arsenal could miss out on two of their top transfer targets this summer, with Manchester United reportedly chasing LaLiga star Joan Garcia and a centre-forward Mikel Arteta loves.

Arteta has already told reporters he is ‘very excited’ about the ‘big’ summer window being planned by Arsenal chiefs. Numerous positions look set to be bolstered and these pursuits will be led by new sporting director Andrea Berta, who has replaced Edu.

Striker, left wing, central midfield, left-back and goalkeeper are thought to be the main areas Arteta and Berta want to strengthen in.

But Arsenal are at risk of seeing their efforts hampered by Man Utd.

The Gunners are long-term admirers of Garcia, who has shone in goal for Espanyol in recent seasons, however United are taking steps to sign him first.

As per Football Transfers, United are plotting a sensational ‘hijack’ for Garcia, having ‘entered the race’ for his services.

United’s new head of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, is ready to enter into a ‘transfer tussle’ with Arsenal over the Spanish shot-stopper.

The Red Devils have ‘identified Garcia as a potential replacement for Andre Onana’, with the Cameroonian’s poor form under ‘increasing scrutiny’.

Arsenal have already agreed personal terms with Garcia after failing with a €20million (£17m / $23m) bid for him last summer.

United, though, ‘are confident Garcia would be open’ to joining their ranks. They can offer the 23-year-old immediate starts as Ruben Amorim has lost faith in Onana, whereas Garcia would be a backup for David Raya if he headed to Arsenal.

Espanyol have protected their asset with a €25-30m (up to £26m / $34m) release clause and they want this to be paid in full before agreeing to his exit.

Striker could join Man Utd over Arsenal

German source Bild have reported that United are also gunning to capture RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko before Arsenal.

Vivell has ramped up his hunt to sign Sesko by watching him in action during Leipzig’s 3-2 away win over Wolfsburg last week.

Vivell was formerly part of the Red Bull setup and helped their Salzburg outfit to sign Sesko when he was 16, before then taking him to Leipzig as well.

The fact the United chief was spotted in the stands at Wolfsburg suggests he is seriously considering launching a bid for the Slovenian No 9 in the coming weeks.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Sesko in recent months. Indeed, we reported on Saturday that Arsenal have held positive talks with the player’s entourage.

But United burst into the chase for Sesko in March, viewing him as an ideal replacement for the misfiring Rasmus Hojlund.

And on April 10, David Ornstein gave Amorim a boost by suggesting Sesko is more likely to join United than Arsenal in the summer.

Sesko’s contract with Leipzig includes a sliding scale release clause. It currently sits at €70m but could rise to €80m (£69m / $91m) depending on his performances before the end of the season.

Man Utd transfers: Alternative options…

Garcia and Sesko are not the only players United are pursuing in their respective positions.

United are on red alert as they can sign an ‘elite’ Serie A goalkeeper for half price.

TEAMtalk understands Amorim’s side have also achieved a breakthrough in their bid to capture a Premier League striker.

