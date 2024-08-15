Man Utd warned they have ‘new Van De Beek’ in brutal criticism, as Fergie ally names solution

Mason Mount will always struggle to make an impact at Manchester United unless Erik ten Hag makes one tactical change involving Bruno Fernandes, according to a former Old Trafford coach.

Mount had entered the final year of his Chelsea contract when Man Utd registered their interest in his services last summer. The attacking midfielder went on to pen a five-year contract at Old Trafford after Man Utd agreed to pay an initial £55million, plus £5m in potential add-ons, for him.

However, Mount’s debut season at Man Utd did not go to plan. He only made 20 appearances across all competitions as injuries kept him out of action for large parts of the campaign.

Even when the England star was fit to play, he barely made an impact for Ten Hag’s side and finished the season with only one goal and one assist from those outings.

Mount is hoping to move on from that wasted year and shine for Man Utd this term. He started during the Community Shield defeat to rivals Manchester City and lasted 58 minutes before being replaced by Scott McTominay. Mount is aiming to feature when Man Utd play Fulham in the first game of the new Premier League season on Friday night.

But the 25-year-old may never be able to replicate his best Chelsea form in a Man Utd shirt unless Ten Hag plays him as a No 8 or No 10 alongside Fernandes, according to Rene Meulensteen.

The Dutchman, who had two spells working at Man Utd during Sir Alex Ferguson’s glorious time in charge, has even compared Mount to huge flop Donny van de Beek in a savage twist.

“Mason Mount is in a bit of a similar situation to Donny van de Beek at Manchester United,” Meulensteen declared. “You can even say the same about Christian Eriksen, although he has more experience, because they are basically all playing in Bruno Fernandes’ area of the pitch.

Man Utd latest: Mason Mount sent big warning

“Bruno has been such an important player for United and with goals and assists and energy so the others are going to find it hard to get into their best position.

“With Mount, he is not really a six or not really a winger, you want him as an advanced eight. The way to do it is to play with one six and two eights or two tens.

“He is good on the transition and winning the ball back for counter attacks, he is so quick and agile and he showed that at Chelsea.

“Sometimes when you stick to a certain system, it’s hard to fit certain players and I fear he could be the new Donny and his career could fade at United.”

Fernandes has just signed a new three-year contract with Man Utd, so Mount will not be able to wait for the Portuguese to leave before taking his place.

The Chelsea academy graduate must take his opportunities when they are presented to him by Ten Hag this season, otherwise he risks following in the footsteps of Van De Beek and falling down the pecking order.

Man Utd paid Ajax £35m for Van De Beek in September 2020, but he never lived up to that price tag and ended up spending most of his time warming the bench.

Following loan spells at Everton and Eintracht Frankfurt, Man Utd finally managed to sell the midfielder this summer as he joined Girona permanently.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe had to greenlight a big financial hit on Van De Beek, as he cost Girona an initial fee of just €500,000 (£423k). The move could eventually be worth €9.1m (£7.6m) through bonuses.

