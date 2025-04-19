Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham has warned his old club why former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale is not yet ready to be the answer to their goalkeeping issues.

Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim faces a huge decision over what to do with his goalkeeping department this summer, with No.1 Andre Onana continually in the headlines after a series of error-strewn displays.

The Cameroon international was actually taken out of the firing line last weekend but Man Utd still slumped to a 4-1 reverse at Newcastle, with his replacement Altay Bayındır hardly covering himself in glory at St James’ Park.

Onana did return against Lyon in Thursday night’s epic Europa League clash but conceded four goals and long-term position is far from secure, leading to plenty of talk over who could be his potential successor.

One of the news being touted around is Southampton stopper Ramsdale, with TEAMtalk previously confirming that he is on United’s shortlist although a move elsewhere is more likely at this stage.

The 26-year-old joined the Saints last summer following his departure from Arsenal but Sheringham feels he needs another move before he is ready for the No.1 position at Old Trafford.

“Whenever you go to a relegated club or a struggling club, you’re going to come under pressure. You’re going to concede goals,” Sheringham told Casino Hawks.

“Yes, you’re going to make a lot of good saves as well because you’re having a lot of shots at you.

“But when you keep conceding goals and you’re losing 3-0, 4-1, 5-0, the finger is always pointed at you.

“I like Aaron Ramsdale as a goalkeeper, I like him as a personality, but for me now I think he needs another stepping stone in a mediocre Premier League club.

“Manchester United need to go for an established one that can sustain all the pressure that’s going to be bestowed on them, like the big goalkeepers that have been there in the past. Someone like Edwin van der Sar or Peter Schmeichel.”

Sheringham sends sage advice to struggling Onana

Sheringham, meanwhile, advised Onana, who has made several outspoken comments of late, to do his talking on the pitch as his struggles continue.

He added: “Andre Onana looks like he’s a strong character and he was having a little pop back saying about his medals that he’s won previously.

“So he’s trying to tell people that he’s the finished article and he’s the right man to be the goalkeeper for Manchester United, but people don’t want to hear about what you’ve done before.

“It’s like when people say, I’ve got nothing to prove. You have as a footballer. Every game you step out there, especially in front of 75,000 fans, you’ve got something to prove.

“Week in, week out, when I was playing for Millwall, when I was 17, 18, 19, there’s something to prove all the time in front of 3,000 fans. Let alone at United.”

Onana is due back in action for United on Sunday when the Red Devils host a Wolves side who could move level with them on points in the Premier League with victory at Old Trafford.

